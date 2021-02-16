 Skip to main content
Girls State Basketball preview: Richfield
RICHFIELD TIGERS

Class 1A Division II

Record: 12-12

State seed: District Four third-place finisher; won state play-in game

Coach: Buck Hendren, tenth season

Players to watch: Serena Kent, sr.; Victoria Truman, jr.; Kasey Hendren, fr.

Notes: Richfield made it to the championship game of the district tournament before suffering back-to-back losses that landed them in the state play-in game. … The last time Richfield went to the state tournament was in 2016, when they defended their 2015 state title against Dietrich. … Richfield also won back-to-back state titles in 2009 and 2010.

