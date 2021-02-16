Girls State Basketball preview: Richfield

RICHFIELD TIGERS
Class 1A Division II
Record: 12-12
State seed: District Four third-place finisher; won state play-in game
Coach: Buck Hendren, tenth season
Players to watch: Serena Kent, sr.; Victoria Truman, jr.; Kasey Hendren, fr.
Notes: Richfield made it to the championship game of the district tournament before suffering back-to-back losses that landed them in the state play-in game. … The last time Richfield went to the state tournament was in 2016, when they defended their 2015 state title against Dietrich. … Richfield also won back-to-back state titles in 2009 and 2010.
