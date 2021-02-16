Girls State Basketball preview: Murtaugh

MURTAUGH RED DEVILS
Class 1A Division I
Record: 19-4
State seed: District Four runner-up
Coach: Todd Jensen, fourth season
Players to watch: Amanda Elorrieta, sr.; Addie Stoker, jr.; Addison Stanger, fr.
Notes: Had to win two straight elimination games to qualify for state. … They won 13 consecutive games before losing to Lighthouse Christian in the district championship game. … The last time Murtaugh competed in a state tournament was 1997.
