 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls State Basketball preview: Murtaugh
0 comments

Girls State Basketball preview: Murtaugh

{{featured_button_text}}
Girls basketball - Lighthouse Christian Vs. Murtaugh

Murtaugh's Addie Stoker shoots the ball against Lighthouse Christian during their conference game Tuesday night, Jan. 19, 2021, at Murtaugh High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

MURTAUGH RED DEVILS

Class 1A Division I

Record: 19-4

State seed: District Four runner-up

Coach: Todd Jensen, fourth season

Players to watch: Amanda Elorrieta, sr.; Addie Stoker, jr.; Addison Stanger, fr.

Notes: Had to win two straight elimination games to qualify for state. … They won 13 consecutive games before losing to Lighthouse Christian in the district championship game. … The last time Murtaugh competed in a state tournament was 1997.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News