Girls State Basketball preview: Lighthouse Christian
Girls basketball - Lighthouse Christian Vs. Murtaugh

Lighthouse Christian's Kynlee Thorton blocks Murtaugh's Amanda Elorrieta's shot during their conference game Tuesday night, Jan. 19, 2021, at Murtaugh High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN LIONS

Class 1A Division I

Record: 14-5

State seed: District Four champ

Coach: Tia Standlee, eighth season

Players to watch: Kynlee Thornton, sr.; Lauren Gomez, sr.; Jordan Wolverton, so.

Notes: Lighthouse Christian moved up from the 1A DII division this year. … In the district championship game they edged out number one seed Murtaugh by two points. … Nine of their games this season were won by more than 20 points. … Lighthouse Christian has never won a girls basketball state championship.

