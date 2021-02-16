Girls State Basketball preview: Lighthouse Christian

LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN LIONS
Class 1A Division I
Record: 14-5
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Tia Standlee, eighth season
Players to watch: Kynlee Thornton, sr.; Lauren Gomez, sr.; Jordan Wolverton, so.
Notes: Lighthouse Christian moved up from the 1A DII division this year. … In the district championship game they edged out number one seed Murtaugh by two points. … Nine of their games this season were won by more than 20 points. … Lighthouse Christian has never won a girls basketball state championship.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!