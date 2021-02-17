Girls State Basketball preview: Filer

FILER WILDCATS
Class 3A
Record: 16-8
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Mike Amaya, fourth season
Players to watch: Kathleen Hale, sr.; Ella Fischer, jr.; Alexis Monson, jr.
Notes: Won every Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game they played this season and are currently on a nine-game win streak. … Beat Kimberly 67-50 to claim the District Four title. … Monson has scored 28 points in two separate district tournament games. … Only state title won in 2014 when they defeated Timberlake.
