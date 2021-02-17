 Skip to main content
Girls State Basketball preview: Filer
Girls State Basketball preview: Filer

Filer claims district title

Filer junior Alexis Monson drives the ball past Kimberly junior Maysi Bright as she makes a break-away layup Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, during the championship game of the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference district tournament at Filer High School in Twin Falls. Filer defeated Kimberly 67-50.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

FILER WILDCATS

Class 3A

Record: 16-8

State seed: District Four champ

Coach: Mike Amaya, fourth season

Players to watch: Kathleen Hale, sr.; Ella Fischer, jr.; Alexis Monson, jr.

Notes: Won every Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game they played this season and are currently on a nine-game win streak. … Beat Kimberly 67-50 to claim the District Four title. … Monson has scored 28 points in two separate district tournament games. … Only state title won in 2014 when they defeated Timberlake.

