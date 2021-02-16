Girls State Basketball preview: Carey

CAREY PANTHERS
Class 1A Division II
Record: 9-2
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Merrilee Sears, 12th season
Players to watch: Kylie Wood, sr.; Berenice Vargas, so.; Jane Parke, so.
Notes: Carey will face Mackay, one of only two teams that defeated the Panthers this season, in the first game of the state tournament. … In the district semi-final game, Kylie Wood scored 35 of the team’s 55 points against Murtaugh. … Carey won the state title in 2019.
