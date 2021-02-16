 Skip to main content
Girls State Basketball preview: Carey
Girls State Basketball preview: Carey

Girls State Basketball - Carey Vs. Rockland

Carey's Kylie Wood eyes the hoop against Rockland during the 1A DII Girls Real Dairy Shootout Championship Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

CAREY PANTHERS

Class 1A Division II

Record: 9-2

State seed: District Four champ

Coach: Merrilee Sears, 12th season

Players to watch: Kylie Wood, sr.; Berenice Vargas, so.; Jane Parke, so.

Notes: Carey will face Mackay, one of only two teams that defeated the Panthers this season, in the first game of the state tournament. … In the district semi-final game, Kylie Wood scored 35 of the team’s 55 points against Murtaugh. … Carey won the state title in 2019.

