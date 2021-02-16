Girls State Basketball preview: Camas County

CAMAS COUNTY MUSHERS
Class 1A Division II
Record: 14-6
State seed: District Four play-in winner
Coach: Jon Botz, second season
Players to watch: Sammy McFayden, sr.; Alyssa Whittle, jr.; Ashly Botz, jr.
Notes: On average, Camas County defeats their opponents by 25 points. Two of their games this season were won by more than 50 points. … The average number of points they lose a game by is eight. … Since 1985, Camas County has only competed in the state tournament twice; once in 1985 and again in 2002.
