Girls State Basketball preview: Burley

BURLEY BOBCATS

Notes: Went on a six-game win streak twice in the season, with both streaks ending at non-conference games. … 10-0 in conference play. … Whiting finished her last two games of the district tournament with 26 points and 21 points, roughly half of the points scored for her team. … Won two state titles, the last in 2018 over Century and the first in 2007 over Hillcrest.