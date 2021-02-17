 Skip to main content
Girls State Basketball preview: Burley
Girls State Basketball preview: Burley

Girls basketball - Mountain Home Vs. Burley

Burley's Amari Whiting drives to the hoop against Mountain Home during the Great Basin Conference Championship game Thursday night, Feb. 11, 2021, at Burley High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

BURLEY BOBCATS

Class 4A

Record: 17-5

State seed: District Four champ

Coach: Amber Whiting, third season

Players to watch: Kelsi Pope, sr.; Lynzey Searle, jr.; Amari Whiting, so.

Notes: Went on a six-game win streak twice in the season, with both streaks ending at non-conference games. … 10-0 in conference play. … Whiting finished her last two games of the district tournament with 26 points and 21 points, roughly half of the points scored for her team. … Won two state titles, the last in 2018 over Century and the first in 2007 over Hillcrest.

