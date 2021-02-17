Girls State Basketball preview: Burley

BURLEY BOBCATS
Class 4A
Record: 17-5
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Amber Whiting, third season
Players to watch: Kelsi Pope, sr.; Lynzey Searle, jr.; Amari Whiting, so.
Notes: Went on a six-game win streak twice in the season, with both streaks ending at non-conference games. … 10-0 in conference play. … Whiting finished her last two games of the district tournament with 26 points and 21 points, roughly half of the points scored for her team. … Won two state titles, the last in 2018 over Century and the first in 2007 over Hillcrest.
