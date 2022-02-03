 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball state media poll

Twin Falls plays Burley

Burley sophomore Christina Cook back a Twin Falls defender into the key on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Burley.

 RYAN GEER, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS

Records as of Tuesday afternoon.

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Timberline (8); 20-1; 48; 1

2. Coeur d'Alene (2); 18-3; 42; 2

3. Lake City; 18-3; 27; t-3

4. Thunder Ridge; 19-3; 20; t-3

5. Boise; 16-3; 11; 5

Others receiving votes: Post Falls 1, Borah 1.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Blackfoot (10); 22-0; 50; 1

2. Burley; 20-1; 40; 2

3. Preston; 14-7; 18; 3

t-4. Mountain Home; 16-5; 16; t-4

t-4. Middleton; 15-6; 16; -

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 10.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (10); 18-2; 50; 1

2. Snake River; 17-4; 40; 2

3. Fruitland; 15-5; 27; 3

4. Timberlake; 13-5; 18; 4

5. Kellogg; 11-5; 7; 5

Others receiving votes: Teton 4, Weiser 3, Parma 1.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Cole Valley (10); 17-4; 50; 1

2. Grangeville; 18-3; 35; 2

3. Melba; 17-3; 34; 3

4. Aberdeen; 16-4; 16; 4

5. Ririe; 16-6; 11; 5

Others receiving votes: Soda Springs 4.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Butte County (10); 19-0; 50; 1

2. Prairie; 16-3; 33; 2

3. Lapwai; 12-3; 31; 3

4. Murtaugh; 17-4; 23; 4

5. Grace; 13-7; 6; t-5

Others receiving votes: Wallace 3, Raft River 2, Notus 1, Oakley 1.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Rockland (9); 19-1; 49; 1

2. Council; 14-0; 37; 2

3. Richfield; 18-3; 26; 3

4. Kendrick (1); 16-5; 20; 4

5. Dietrich; 15-5; 10; 5

Others receiving votes: Leadore 8.

Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Eric Moon, KIFI; Allan Steele, Post Register; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

