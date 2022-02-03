Girls basketball state media poll

Times-News
Records as of Tuesday afternoon. Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Timberline (8); 20-1; 48; 1
2. Coeur d'Alene (2); 18-3; 42; 2
3. Lake City; 18-3; 27; t-3
4. Thunder Ridge; 19-3; 20; t-3
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 1, Borah 1.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Blackfoot (10); 22-0; 50; 1
t-4. Mountain Home; 16-5; 16; t-4
t-4. Middleton; 15-6; 16; -
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 10.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (10); 18-2; 50; 1
2. Snake River; 17-4; 40; 2
3. Fruitland; 15-5; 27; 3
4. Timberlake; 13-5; 18; 4
Others receiving votes: Teton 4, Weiser 3, Parma 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Cole Valley (10); 17-4; 50; 1
2. Grangeville; 18-3; 35; 2
Others receiving votes: Soda Springs 4.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Butte County (10); 19-0; 50; 1
Others receiving votes: Wallace 3, Raft River 2, Notus 1, Oakley 1.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Rockland (9); 19-1; 49; 1
3. Richfield; 18-3; 26; 3
4. Kendrick (1); 16-5; 20; 4
Others receiving votes: Leadore 8.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Eric Moon, KIFI; Allan Steele, Post Register; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
PHOTOS: Twin Falls and Burley end regular season together
Twin Falls plays Burley
RYAN GEER, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls plays Burley
Twin Falls sophomore Halle Walker goes to the hoop against Burley on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Burley.
RYAN GEER, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls plays Burley
RYAN GEER, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls plays Burley
RYAN GEER, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls plays Burley
Twin Falls sophomore Jaycee Jensen fires up a 3-pointer against Burley on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Burley.
RYAN GEER, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls plays Burley
RYAN GEER, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls plays Burley
Twin Falls senior Reagan Rex pulls up from deep over a Burley defender on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Burley.
RYAN GEER, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls plays Burley
RYAN GEER, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls plays Burley
RYAN GEER, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls plays Burley
Burley senior Lynzey Searle surveys the Twin Falls defense on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Burley.
RYAN GEER, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls plays Burley
RYAN GEER, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls plays Burley
Burley junior Amari Whiting pulls up for a floater over a Twin Falls defender on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Burley.
RYAN GEER, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls plays Burley
Burley sophomore Christina Cook back a Twin Falls defender into the key on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Burley.
RYAN GEER, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls plays Burley
RYAN GEER, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls plays Burley
RYAN GEER, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
