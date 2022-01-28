 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball state media poll

State media poll

Records as of Thursday afternoon

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberline (6) 19-1 34 1

2. Coeur d’Alene (1) 16-3 29 2

t-3. Lake City 16-3 16 3

t-3. Thunder Ridge 17-3 16 4

5. Boise 15-3 7 5

Others receiving votes: Post Falls 6, Rigby 1, Borah 1.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Blackfoot (7) 20-0 35 1

2. Burley 19-1 28 2

3. Preston 13-7 12 3

t-4. Mountain Home 14-5 10 4

t-4. Bishop Kelly 14-4 10 5

Others receiving votes: Middleton 8, Columbia 2.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (7) 17-2 35 1

2. Snake River 16-4 28 2

3. Fruitland 14-5 15 4

4. Timberlake 11-5 14 3

5. Kellogg 9-4 6 —

Others receiving votes: Teton 4, Weiser 2, Parma 1.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Cole Valley (7) 17-4 35 1

2. Grangeville 15-3 26 2

3. Melba 16-3 23 3

4. Aberdeen 15-4 10 t-5

5. Ririe 14-6 7 4

Others receiving votes: Soda Springs 4.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Butte County (7) 19-0 35 1

2. Prairie 13-3 22 3

3. Lapwai 10-3 21 2

4. Murtaugh 15-4 17 4

5. Grace 12-6 4 —

Others receiving votes: Notus 3, Raft River 3.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (6) 18-1 34 1

2. Council 12-0 25 2

3. Richfield 17-3 21 3

4. Kendrick (1) 14-4 16 4

5. Dietrich 14-5 7 5

Others receiving votes: Leadore 2.

Voters: Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Allan Steele, Post Register; Eric Moon, KIFI; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

