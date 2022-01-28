Girls basketball state media poll

State media poll
Records as of Thursday afternoon
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberline (6) 19-1 34 1
2. Coeur d’Alene (1) 16-3 29 2
t-3. Lake City 16-3 16 3
t-3. Thunder Ridge 17-3 16 4
5. Boise 15-3 7 5
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 6, Rigby 1, Borah 1.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Blackfoot (7) 20-0 35 1
2. Burley 19-1 28 2
3. Preston 13-7 12 3
t-4. Mountain Home 14-5 10 4
t-4. Bishop Kelly 14-4 10 5
Others receiving votes: Middleton 8, Columbia 2.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (7) 17-2 35 1
2. Snake River 16-4 28 2
3. Fruitland 14-5 15 4
4. Timberlake 11-5 14 3
5. Kellogg 9-4 6 —
Others receiving votes: Teton 4, Weiser 2, Parma 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Cole Valley (7) 17-4 35 1
2. Grangeville 15-3 26 2
3. Melba 16-3 23 3
4. Aberdeen 15-4 10 t-5
5. Ririe 14-6 7 4
Others receiving votes: Soda Springs 4.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Butte County (7) 19-0 35 1
2. Prairie 13-3 22 3
3. Lapwai 10-3 21 2
4. Murtaugh 15-4 17 4
5. Grace 12-6 4 —
Others receiving votes: Notus 3, Raft River 3.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (6) 18-1 34 1
2. Council 12-0 25 2
3. Richfield 17-3 21 3
4. Kendrick (1) 14-4 16 4
5. Dietrich 14-5 7 5
Others receiving votes: Leadore 2.
Voters: Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Allan Steele, Post Register; Eric Moon, KIFI; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com