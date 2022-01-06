 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball state media poll

Girls basketball state media poll

Girls Basketball - Burley Vs. Jerome

Burley's Sydney Searle goes up for a rebound during their game Tuesday night, Nov. 30, 2021, at Jerome High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

All records as of Thursday afternoon

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Lake City (7); 14-1; 43; 2

2. Thunder Ridge (1); 13-1; 30; 4

3. Timberline (1); 13-1; 28; 1

t-4. Coeur d'Alene; 12-3; 14; 3

t-4. Post Falls; 13-2; 14; 5

Others receiving votes: Boise 3, Borah 3.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Blackfoot (9); 14-0; 45; 1

2. Burley; 13-1; 36; 2

3. Mountain Home; 10-3; 24; 3

4. Preston; 9-5; 16; 4

t-5. Shelley; 7-5; 5; 5

t-5. Bishop Kelly; 9-4; 5; -

Others receiving votes: Middleton 4.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (9); 10-2; 45; 1

2. Snake River; 9-4; 33; 2

3. Timberlake; 8-2; 26; 3

4. Teton; 9-4; 15; 4

5. Weiser; 9-3; 7; 5

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 6, Fruitland 3.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Cole Valley Christian (7); 11-4; 43; 1

2. Melba (2); 12-1; 38; 2

3. Grangeville; 8-3; 19; 4

4. Ririe; 10-4; 12; -

5. Aberdeen; 9-3; 11; 3

Others receiving votes: West Side 8, Soda Springs 4.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

t-1. Lapwai (5); 8-2; 40; 1

t-1. Butte County (4); 12-0; 40; 2

3. Grace; 9-4; 20; 3

4. Prairie; 7-2; 15; 4

5. Murtaugh; 9-2; 13; 5

Others receiving votes: Raft River 4, Wallace 3.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs

1. Rockland (6); 11-1; 41; 1

2. Council (1); 7-0; 29; 4

3. Richfield (1); 10-2; 25; 3

4. Kendrick (1); 9-3; 24; 2

t-5. Garden Valley; 6-1; 6; 5

t-5. Dietrich; 8-3; 6; -

Others receiving votes: Mackay 3.

Voters: Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Eric Moon, KIFI Local News 8; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brittany Cooper, KMVT.

