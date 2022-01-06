Girls basketball state media poll

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 6, Fruitland 3.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Cole Valley Christian (7); 11-4; 43; 1
2. Melba (2); 12-1; 38; 2
3. Grangeville; 8-3; 19; 4
4. Ririe; 10-4; 12; -
5. Aberdeen; 9-3; 11; 3
Others receiving votes: West Side 8, Soda Springs 4.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
t-1. Lapwai (5); 8-2; 40; 1
t-1. Butte County (4); 12-0; 40; 2
3. Grace; 9-4; 20; 3
4. Prairie; 7-2; 15; 4
5. Murtaugh; 9-2; 13; 5
Others receiving votes: Raft River 4, Wallace 3.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Rockland (6); 11-1; 41; 1
2. Council (1); 7-0; 29; 4
3. Richfield (1); 10-2; 25; 3
4. Kendrick (1); 9-3; 24; 2
t-5. Garden Valley; 6-1; 6; 5
t-5. Dietrich; 8-3; 6; -
Others receiving votes: Mackay 3.
Voters: Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Eric Moon, KIFI Local News 8; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brittany Cooper, KMVT.