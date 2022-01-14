Girls basketball state media poll

Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberline (5) 15-1 36 3
2. Lake City (2) 14-2 32 1
3. Coeur d’Alene (2) 13-3 25 t-4
4. Thunder Ridge 14-2 20 2
5. Post Falls 14-2 18 t-4
Others receiving votes: Boise 2, Rigby 2.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Blackfoot (9) 16-0 45 1
2. Burley 15-1 36 2
3. Mountain Home 11-4 18 3
4. Preston 10-5 16 4
5. Bishop Kelly 11-4 12 t-5
Others receiving votes: Middleton 7, Columbia 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (9) 12-2 45 1
2. Snake River 13-4 34 2
3. Timberlake 8-3 21 3
4. Teton 10-6 13 4
5. Fruitland 10-4 7 -
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 6, Weiser 4.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Cole Valley Christian (8) 13-4 44 1
2. Grangeville 10-3 27 3
3. Melba 13-3 24 2
t-4. Ririe 12-4 19 4
t-4. Aberdeen (1) 12-3 19 5
Others receiving votes: Soda Springs 2.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Butte County (7) 14-0 43 t-1
2. Lapwai (2) 9-2 37 t-1
3. Prairie 8-3 14 4
4. Murtaugh 11-3 13 5
5. Notus 9-1 11 -
Others receiving votes: Raft River 10, Grace 7.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (7) 14-1 43 1
2. Council (1) 9-0 35 2
3. Richfield (1) 12-2 29 3
4. Kendrick 11-3 16 4
t-5. Garden Valley 6-2 4 t-5
t-5. Dietrich 9-5 4 t-5
Others receiving votes: Camas County 2, Leadore, 2.
Voters:Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Allan Steele, Post Register; Eric Moon, KIFI Local News 8; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press