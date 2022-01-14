 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball state media poll

Girls basketball state media poll

Dietrich defeats Lighthouse Christian

Dietrich junior Hailey Astle tries to dribble around Lighthouse Christian junior Jordan Wolverton on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. Dietrich defeated Lighthouse Christian 52-37.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberline (5) 15-1 36 3

2. Lake City (2) 14-2 32 1

3. Coeur d’Alene (2) 13-3 25 t-4

4. Thunder Ridge 14-2 20 2

5. Post Falls 14-2 18 t-4

Others receiving votes: Boise 2, Rigby 2.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Blackfoot (9) 16-0 45 1

2. Burley 15-1 36 2

3. Mountain Home 11-4 18 3

4. Preston 10-5 16 4

5. Bishop Kelly 11-4 12 t-5

Others receiving votes: Middleton 7, Columbia 1

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (9) 12-2 45 1

2. Snake River 13-4 34 2

3. Timberlake 8-3 21 3

4. Teton 10-6 13 4

5. Fruitland 10-4 7 -

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 6, Weiser 4.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Cole Valley Christian (8) 13-4 44 1

2. Grangeville 10-3 27 3

3. Melba 13-3 24 2

t-4. Ririe 12-4 19 4

t-4. Aberdeen (1) 12-3 19 5

Others receiving votes: Soda Springs 2.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Butte County (7) 14-0 43 t-1

2. Lapwai (2) 9-2 37 t-1

3. Prairie 8-3 14 4

4. Murtaugh 11-3 13 5

5. Notus 9-1 11 -

Others receiving votes: Raft River 10, Grace 7.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (7) 14-1 43 1

2. Council (1) 9-0 35 2

3. Richfield (1) 12-2 29 3

4. Kendrick 11-3 16 4

t-5. Garden Valley 6-2 4 t-5

t-5. Dietrich 9-5 4 t-5

Others receiving votes: Camas County 2, Leadore, 2.

Voters:Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Allan Steele, Post Register; Eric Moon, KIFI Local News 8; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

