TWIN FALLS — Most high school basketball practices consist of at least 10 players, which allows for five-on-five scrimmaging, a simulation of actual play.

For the 2019-20 Hagerman girls team, a nine-person squad, that was not even a possibility.

As the Pirates held a late-season practice in January, the numbers situation was even more difficult than normal. Some athletes were unable to practice due to injury or missing school that day, causing the numbers to dwindle even further.

"If one of us coaches has to get out there, then we do," head coach Derrick Lyons said.

The team finds creative ways to counter the obstacle of low numbers, such as running individual drills focusing on half-court strategy. True to Lyons' words, coaches sometimes double as players in practice to simulate the game environment as much possible.

Figuring out practice plans as a coach and trying to play as a team with small numbers is no easy task. But it's a reality for some of Idaho's smallest high school girls basketball programs.

Up and down

On Feb. 16, 2019, the Shoshone High School girls basketball team beat Genesee 47-37 to win the Class 1A Division I state championship. It was their first state title since 2005.

The Indians finished the year with just one loss behind the efforts of a starting lineup that consisted of five seniors. Two of those — Bailee Owens and Cierra Hennings — were named Times-News co-girls basketball players of the year following the season.

Everything came together at the right time for Shoshone. The team played three strong games in a row at the state tournament, including beating Prairie, a team that was averaging 64 points per game, in the semifinal. The Indians held them to just 29 points.

"I think everybody kind of expected us to win in 2005 because we had a really good team then," Shoshone head coach Tim Chapman said. "I think it was kind of a surprise for (the 2019 team). I think we believed in it, but the community and everyone else wasn't sure. I think that kind of gave us the edge because those girls wanted to prove something."

But Chapman, who has coached the girls program for 29 seasons and has spent 31 years at the school, knows that success comes in cycles.

Shoshone struggled as a team this year, finishing with a record of 2-18.

"It happens at every school," Chapman said. "Some schools have a three- or four-year ride, then they hit rock bottom. It takes a few years to get back. That's what we're trying to do with this team, is take baby steps."

The most successful basketball programs don't rely on talent alone, but also on player development. The more practice, training and chemistry a team has developed by the time it takes the court, the better its chance of winning when the buzzer sounds.

Players often learn and grow by playing on the junior varsity level or in supplemental roles on the varsity team. Upperclassmen typically spend the most time on the court.

But because of the rotation of various ages of athletes throughout the years, especially in small school districts like Shoshone, the system catches up with programs every once in a while. Sometimes, however, after years of success, struggles can follow.

Since Shoshone graduated five seniors from last year, this year's roster was mostly a fresh slate. There was one senior on the team in 2019-20, hardly any varsity experience.

"They knew they were probably going to take their licks," Chapman said of this year's team. "But four or five of those girls should be starting on our JV, but because of numbers, you have to throw them in with the sharks and hope they survive."

Coach Chapman made it clear that he and the players avoid comparing themselves to last year's team. They only focus on getting better and building themselves up.

He also said that this particular team is hungry for success, and the players are hard on themselves when things don't go well.

"They're a great group because they want to learn," Chapman said. "We don't have players missing practice. We don't have that problem."

A new task

Derrick Lyons was not planning on serving as the Hagerman girls basketball coach. Lyons is a physical therapist.

Lyons is originally from Preston, and his wife, Laura, is from Boise. The couple wanted to live in a small town in close proximity to both of their families, so they chose Hagerman.

Four years ago, Tyler Mills, Hagerman's athletic director at the time, paid Lyons a visit to ask if he would be willing to help coach the junior varsity girls basketball team.

"The next thing I know, it's 'You're the assistant coach. You're the JV girls basketball coach,'" Lyons said. "And I'm like, 'I don't coach girls. I've never coached girls, I don't know what I'm doing.' From there it just kind of happened."

Lyons, who had coached boys sports at various levels before, stepped into a new realm.

"You can yell at boys a little bit more; you can be harder on boys," he said. "With the girls, I’m like, 'Did I say something wrong?' I’ve had to have more patience, and patience is not my virtue."

He was not planning on coaching long term when he first took the position. But as he became familiar with the role and got to know the girls, he decided to stay on.

He advanced to become head coach for the varsity team after just one year coaching junior varsity. He coached and developed the same players he worked with during his year as the JV coach, leading the Pirates to a 17-win season last year.

"It was fun to see those girls do well and be successful," Lyons said.

But changes ensued before the 2019-20 season.

Most of Hagerman's contributing players graduated. Some of the returning players, who were also cheerleaders, were conflicted about the time commitment both activities required and decided to not try out for the basketball team at first.

When practice started, the Pirates had just five players. That would leave them with the bare minimum necessary to take the court — this meant they had no substitutes.

More players joined the team eventually, but still, numbers proved problematic.

"When you're off, it's hard because you don't have many people who can jump in and try to get the energy back up," senior Krista Farnsworth said. "You have to have a lot more conditioning because you have to be able to play the whole game without many subs."

Aside from having relatively few players, Hagerman was also a young team — Farnsworth was the only senior. Similar to Shoshone, many of Hagerman's underclassmen would be honing their skills on the junior varsity team if there were more bodies.

Instead, they are counted on regularly in varsity games.

"For a lot of these girls, I have four that have never really played," Lyons said. "To thrust them into varsity action, it's like, 'Hey, good luck — it's what you've got to do.'"

Hagerman finished the season with a 4-16 record and a first-round loss to Dietrich in the district tournament. Farnsworth scored 15 points in her final high school game.

"It's more challenging because the other girls I knew more and played with longer," Farnsworth said, regarding playing this year with a young team. "It was easy to know where they would be, but now you have to make sure that they know."

Split responsibilities

High school student-athletes at any level have tremendous demands on their time. Between schoolwork, practices, games and home responsibilities, their schedules can be hectic.

In smaller schools, where most of the athletes take part in more than one sport, things can get even more chaotic.

Not only do some students play multiple sports throughout the year, but sometimes their activities can overlap in the same season.

Members of both Shoshone and Hagerman's girls basketball teams are cheerleaders year-round while participating in sports.

Farnsworth, who also played volleyball in the fall, has to budget her time throughout both of her sports seasons between after-school activities, and her responsibility to the cheer squad.

"It's hard sometimes," Farnsworth said. "We have cheer last hour, then go right to basketball, and when we do a lot of stuff in cheer, you get really sore. Then it's like, 'Oh crap, I have to run today.'"

Sometimes the team will go on a long road trip for a basketball game one night, then get up early for cheer the next day.

"It's really tiring, but after a while, you kind of get used to it," Farnsworth said. "The days can be really long."

Community support

Idaho's small-town basketball teams don't compete in a vacuum. Instead, they put the product they create in practice on display for fans every time they play a game.

Games are important events for communities across the state, where family and friends gather to watch basketball and socialize. Home games are often marked on many peoples' calendars as must-attend events.

"We have great community support," Chapman said. "What I like is the senior citizens still come out. It's one of those things where it gets scheduled, and they're like, 'I'm busy these three nights.'"

Even when a community's team plays road games, many fans travel along to watch. The excitement increases throughout postseason play, and in some teams' cases, at the state tournament.

"It brings the community together," Lyons said of high school sports. "When your sports teams excel, your community rallies behind your sports teams. That's really cool to see."

There is also a certain camaraderie that fans share in watching players that everyone in the crowd knows or is related to. Unlike college or professional sports, nearly every fan at a game will have a personal connection to someone on the court.

"It's a small school, so you know everyone," Farnsworth said.

Even in years where a team might lack talent or be young and inexperienced, there is often still a baseline level of support from the community.

Chapman said he wants to make sure he's putting the best product possible on the floor to reward people who come to watch.

"It's like I tell the girls, if I go to a movie and it's bad, I'll probably get up and walk out," he said. "We want to work hard so people come to watch us. We don't want them to walk out at halftime."

The end of the road

Saturday, Feb. 22, marked the last day of the 2019-20 high school girls basketball season in Idaho.

Just one of the Magic Valley's seven teams that had qualified for the state tournament was left standing in its quest for a championship. The Carey Panthers entered the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa for a matchup with Rockland to determine the Class 1A Division II state champion.

Carey had been in this position before, quite recently. The team took home the state title last year and had their sights set on a second straight win.

But the task in front of them would not be easy. The Panthers knew this because they knew Rockland.

Carey head coach Merrilee Sears, who grew up in Rockland, said she anticipated a tough matchup with the Bulldogs at the end of the season. The Panthers played them in last year's state tournament and were familiar with their lineup, which included young players who would all be back for years to come.

The 2020 championship game swung in favor of Rockland from the start. They closed the first quarter with an 11-1 run, and the Panthers were never able to close the gap.

Carey was unable to mobilize its offense and eventually lost with a score of 45-30. They made just 10-of-43 field goal attempts. A few of the misses were air balls, nowhere close to their intended target.

The Panthers are a prolific team with just a few losses in the past two seasons. But the fatigue of playing on the third straight day of a tournament can take its toll.

Although Rockland had the same challenge of having to play on three straight days, they shot nearly 15% better than Carey did. But the Panthers had the unique variable of playing three times in 36 hours since they had the latest game — an 8 p.m. start — on the first day of the tournament.

That proved to be an obstacle for Carey's short rotation of players. Even the top programs in the state's smallest classification get tired.

"It's just being tired and not having enough legs," Sears said after the game. "But not a lack of effort, by no means. My girls never quit. They should still be proud."