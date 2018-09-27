TWIN FALLS — As the volume of cheering began to rise and people flooded to the ropes along the finish line at Canyon Springs Golf Course on Thursday, only one runner was in sight.
Unsurprisingly, it was Twin Falls High School junior Mattalyn Geddes.
Geddes has dominated nearly all of her girls cross country races this season, while Burley junior Jacob Detemple has been running away with races on the boys side. They both proved their excellence at the Dani Bates Invitational on Thursday.
Geddes won the Dani Bates girls race by more than a minute at 18:53. That type of success is nothing new for the 2017 Times-News girls cross country runner of the year has won five of six races this fall.
Still, she isn't totally satisfied with her campaign so far.
"I've had better times for races, but I'm three seconds off my PR [personal record] still," Geddes said. "I'm just excited for the rest of the season."
Geddes and fellow Twin Falls junior Brinlee Garling (20:19.2) took up the first and third spots in the race, sandwiching Raft River's Kaybree Christensen (19:53.5) and helping the Bruins to a second-place team finish behind Highland.
Last week at the Bob Firman Invitational, Geddes finished fourth, three spots higher than her finish at the competition last year. She noted that she doesn't love having people around her during races, but also feels she runs better when there are opponents to chase ahead.
For now, she'll have to stick to dealing with only acres of space behind her more often than not.
"Matty is so race-driven that she can run alone, and she's not afraid to," Twin Falls head coach Tonia Burk said. "Right now, with her season goals, we're like 'you've got to race against time.'"
Detemple didn't quite have the same problem on Thursday.
Engaging in one-on-one battle down the stretch with Alex Klekas out of Elko, Nevada, Detemple aimed to repeat his almost five-second victory in the same bout at the Bob Firman Invitational, where he took first place in his section. However, Klekas edged out Detemple by 2.2 seconds on Thursday.
Still, the junior finished nearly 18 seconds faster than any other local opponent, highlighting the Geddes-like ease with which he's been winning races.
"He's always asking for ways for ways to improve," Burley head coach Carrie Carson said. "He really is having a great year. He's great because he wants to be great."
Both Burk and Canyon Ridge head coach Ben Benoit had high praise for Detemple as well, mentioning him as one of the runners to beat in the field. Burley's team is still a work in progress, finishing 11th out of 16, while Jerome, Canyon Ridge and Highland took the top three spots. However, Detemple is consistently besting runners from all those schools.
Detemple, who finished sixth in the state as a sophomore in 2017, wakes up and runs every morning, does his running at practice and goes out and runs some more afterward.
Carson also said he doesn't wear a watch, highlighting how little he worries about his time. Detemple is more concerned with simply beating the runner in front of him.
While it didn't completely work on Thursday, he's been executing more often than not.
"I come to these races and I think I've worked at this," Detemple said. "I've worked hard and I want to do my best. I don't wake up every morning this year just to not improve."
Both Geddes and Detemple have proven their desire to get better while demonstrating their progress in races.
Geddes went out and left opponents behind by more than one minute, while Detemple fell shy of Klekas but still managed to beat Ryker Holtzen of Canyon Ridge (16:53.3) and Payson Bingham of Twin Falls (16:54.6) with plenty of time to spare.
Both runners find they're at their best when there's someone to chase, but opportunities like that might continue to be rare in the races to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.