With volleyball season set to get going this week, here is a look at some of the upcoming high school games:
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Shoshone at Gooding: A couple of state tournament teams from a year ago from different classes will face off to start the season. Shoshone lost five seniors from last season’s district-winning team, and Gooding will have to replace three of its four all-conference players who have since graduated.
Dietrich at Lighthouse Christian: These two teams will get right down to business in the Sawtooth Conference to open the season. The Lions lost four seniors from last year’s state tournament team, but return all-conference players Maycee Holloway and Jordan Morton.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Filer at Jerome: Filer won the 3A state championship last season, its first state title since 1997 and its first in the 3A classification. They should be a force to be reckoned with again this year after losing just two seniors. Junior outside hitter Ella Fischer was the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference Player of the Year last year, and the team also returns first-team all-conference player Alexis Monson and second-team players Gracie Robinson and Kelsi Snyder.
Twin Falls at Highland: The Bruins had a successful season last year, making a run to the state tournament, but they’ll have to replace some players from last year, including senior first-team all-conference players Taylor Burnham and Shelby Veenstra. They’ll open the season on the road against the 5A Rams.
