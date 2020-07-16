Game on? High school activities association director says yes — for now.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The Idaho High School Activities Association plans to let sports happen this fall, as long as state leaders don’t close public schools like they did last spring.

“It would probably take something that drastic (to call off fall sports),” IHSAA Executive Director Ty Jones told Idaho Education News Tuesday.

In May, the State Board of Education effectively closed the state’s public schools in an effort to follow Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds Plan. That decision heavily influenced the 15-member IHSAA board’s decision to nix spring sports.

Jones would not rule out the possibility of the board taking similar action this fall. But if a decision to call off sports hangs largely on the state’s school reopening plans, students across Idaho will likely be able to suit up — at least to some degree.

A top state health official warned decision makers that sports could complicate efforts to reopen schools.

But at the heels of a record number of new cases of COVID-19, Little and his State Board of Education last week pushed for schools to reopen, unveiling a set of guidelines for students.