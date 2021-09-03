Game of the Week: Valley prepares to face Filer

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With Valley, the main focus for Jarvis is getting his players out of their heads and into the game. Mistakes will happen in every competition, but being able to overcome them and move forward is what separates the good teams from the great.

“As young as we are, we don’t have the experience to overcome any of those mental errors,” he said.

It’s a skill that will only come with time, but one he has already seen an improvement on in practice.

“As we’re getting more reps, we’re gaining confidence,” Jarvis said. “We’re working on fixing the little problems and details that will allow us to advance further in the season.”

Although both teams have areas they can improve on, neither one is willing to underestimate their opponent. Jarvis respects the coaching staff and discipline of Filer, and Brandsma is expecting some explosive plays from the Vikings.

“Valley is a lot more diverse of a team than the one we just faced,” Brandsma said. “We’re going to have to be defensively sound in multiple aspects.”

Tonight’s game will also bring Jarvis and Brandsma back together, albeit on opposite sides of the field. Jarvis used to coach Brandsma when he played at Wendell High School.