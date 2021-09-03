Game of the Week: Valley prepares to face Filer

Week two of high school football is here.
The Filer Wildcats will be heading to Hazelton to face the Valley Vikings in a non-conference match-up.
Both teams are coming off a week one loss, with Filer falling to North Fremont 34-27 and Valley losing out to Marsing 48-6.
Valley’s team struggles with a lack of roster depth and experience, but head coach Ryon Jarvis is optimistic about the progression his young athletes have made so far.
“We’re getting better every day, with every snap,” he said.
As for Filer, the team is still adjusting to the leadership styles of Justin Brandsma, the new head coach.
“My biggest thing with coaching is to never be content,” he said. “There’s a big difference between being competitive and winning games. I want to make winning the expectation.”
According to Brandsma, the former Filer teams almost exclusively ran a triple option offense. That is something he’s looking to change this season, but preparing his athletes for competitive play while teaching them a brand new offense can be challenging.
“We’ve got a few things to clean up but there are a lot of good things to take away from week one for us,” he said. “We’re pretty confident moving forward.”
With Valley, the main focus for Jarvis is getting his players out of their heads and into the game. Mistakes will happen in every competition, but being able to overcome them and move forward is what separates the good teams from the great.
“As young as we are, we don’t have the experience to overcome any of those mental errors,” he said.
It’s a skill that will only come with time, but one he has already seen an improvement on in practice.
“As we’re getting more reps, we’re gaining confidence,” Jarvis said. “We’re working on fixing the little problems and details that will allow us to advance further in the season.”
Although both teams have areas they can improve on, neither one is willing to underestimate their opponent. Jarvis respects the coaching staff and discipline of Filer, and Brandsma is expecting some explosive plays from the Vikings.
“Valley is a lot more diverse of a team than the one we just faced,” Brandsma said. “We’re going to have to be defensively sound in multiple aspects.”
Tonight’s game will also bring Jarvis and Brandsma back together, albeit on opposite sides of the field. Jarvis used to coach Brandsma when he played at Wendell High School.
It’s a reunion they are both looking forward to.
“I haven’t seen him in years,” Jarvis said. “It’ll be nice to see what he’s become.”
