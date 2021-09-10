 Skip to main content
Game of the Week: The Service Bowl
Service Bowl

Canyon Ridge running back Bam Kondracki is tackled by Twin Falls junior Adrian Guzman in front of a giant American flag Sept. 27, 2019, during the annual Service Bowl at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls. Canyon Ridge went on to win 21-14 — the Riverhawks' first victory of the year, and only their second win over their crosstown rival since Canyon Ridge opened in 2009.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The Service Bowl is back.

Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge will face-off Friday night in a rivalry game that focuses more on honoring service members than fueling competition between two schools.

“It’s a rivalry game, but the game itself is there to support the service of other people,” said Ben Kohring, head coach for Twin Falls High School. “The reason why it’s so special is we’re giving back to the community and thanking those people who’ve granted us the freedoms that we have.”

Still, there’s a game to play, and the best way for the teams to honor service members is by putting their best foot forward on the field.

Twin Falls is 1-1 after their week two loss to Pocatello by a single touchdown. It’s a mistake they’ll look to rectify heading into the Service Bowl. “We’ve got a little chip on our shoulder,” Kohring said. “After reviewing film, the kids know they let one slip away that we should have won.”

On the other side, Canyon Ridge is 0-2 after losses to Wood River and Gooding. It hasn’t been a great start to the season for the Riverhawks, but that doesn’t mean this will be a walk in the park for the Bruins.

The Service Bowl could just be the spark Canyon Ridge has been searching for.

It’s happened before. In 2019, Canyon Ridge entered the service bowl on a four game losing streak and went on to defeat Twin Falls 21-14. “Whether they’re off to a hot start or not, all records are thrown out the window in a rivalry game,” Kohring said.

Because of this, the Bruins have been working to fix some of the mistakes made in week two. Offensively they’re looking to reduce turnover and maximize field position to score points. On special teams, Kohring hopes to see his players be a bit more explosive.

“Each of our teams is looking to better themselves this week,” he said. “We’ll see on Friday night how they stack up.”

The Service Bowl will take place 7 p.m. at Twin Falls High School.

The Canyon Ridge head coach did not respond to requests for comment.

