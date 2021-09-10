Game of the Week: The Service Bowl

TWIN FALLS — The Service Bowl is back.

Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge will face-off Friday night in a rivalry game that focuses more on honoring service members than fueling competition between two schools.

“It’s a rivalry game, but the game itself is there to support the service of other people,” said Ben Kohring, head coach for Twin Falls High School. “The reason why it’s so special is we’re giving back to the community and thanking those people who’ve granted us the freedoms that we have.”

Still, there’s a game to play, and the best way for the teams to honor service members is by putting their best foot forward on the field.

Twin Falls is 1-1 after their week two loss to Pocatello by a single touchdown. It’s a mistake they’ll look to rectify heading into the Service Bowl. “We’ve got a little chip on our shoulder,” Kohring said. “After reviewing film, the kids know they let one slip away that we should have won.”

On the other side, Canyon Ridge is 0-2 after losses to Wood River and Gooding. It hasn’t been a great start to the season for the Riverhawks, but that doesn’t mean this will be a walk in the park for the Bruins.