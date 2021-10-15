Game of the Week: The clash of Carey and Castleford

CAREY — The showdown of the season is here.
Undefeated Carey will host undefeated Castleford Friday at 7 p.m.
Both teams are at the top of the 1A’s second division.
“This will be a good test for both teams to see where they really are in the state,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said.
Although this is a regular conference game, the stakes could not be higher. A victory here will affect seedings for the rest of the season.
“We’re treating this like it’s a playoff game,” Kirkland said. “Everything is on the line, and we control our own destiny.”
At Castleford, the magnitude of this game has not been lost on coach Brian Lowry.
“It’s a big game to show everyone that we can compete,” he said. “We’re not the Castleford teams of old. We’re ready to make a move.”
Despite the competitive nature of this game, both coaches hold each other in high esteem.
“I have a lot of respect for coach Kirkland,” Lowry said. “Carey has players come through their program and he puts them in the right position to be successful every year.”
Likewise, Kirkland voiced his admiration for what Lowry has done with the Castleford football program. He knows they’re about to face a high-caliber opponent.
“I expect a well-coached team to show up,” he said.
Kirkland is bracing his players for their toughest game of the season. As he put it, Castleford has a “variety of weapons” on their team, which makes planning for the game a difficult endeavor.
But Carey isn’t without weapons of their own.
“We’re armed and dangerous,” he said.
As for his defense, Kirkland’s goal is to continue perfecting what they’re already doing.
“We’re going to have to play smart football, and aggressive football, and defend our home field,” he said.
For Lowry, getting expectation to meet execution has been a primary focus for the Wolves this season.
“They believe they can with this year,” he said. “Getting them to believe they can win is a big part of it.”
Lowry is anticipating a battle with the Panthers. He knows they have a dynamic offense, and their defense has a proven track-record for shutting down teams.
Then again, several opponents have already attempted and failed to stop the Wolves this year, including defending state champions Dietrich.
“We’re pretty balanced,” Lowry said. “We’ve got a lot of kids that can do a lot of different things. Once you shut somebody down, you don’t know who we’re going to next.”
The last two match-ups of these teams has not fared well for Castleford. In 2018 they lost 60-0, and in 2019 they were beaten 66-8.
But as Lowry has already stated, this isn’t the same Castleford we’ve seen before.
“The kids are ready and hungry for it,” he said.
Last year, these teams did not get the opportunity to meet on the field. This will be a rematch two years in the making.
“It’ll be interesting to see how we’ve grown and how they’ve grown,” Kirkland said.
Whatever the outcome may be, watching two of the best teams in the state go head-to-head will make for a memorable night of football.
And if these teams continue to play as they have, we may just see them again in the state tournament.