Game of the Week: The clash of Carey and Castleford

CAREY — The showdown of the season is here.

Undefeated Carey will host undefeated Castleford Friday at 7 p.m.

Both teams are at the top of the 1A’s second division.

“This will be a good test for both teams to see where they really are in the state,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said.

Although this is a regular conference game, the stakes could not be higher. A victory here will affect seedings for the rest of the season.

“We’re treating this like it’s a playoff game,” Kirkland said. “Everything is on the line, and we control our own destiny.”

At Castleford, the magnitude of this game has not been lost on coach Brian Lowry.

“It’s a big game to show everyone that we can compete,” he said. “We’re not the Castleford teams of old. We’re ready to make a move.”

Despite the competitive nature of this game, both coaches hold each other in high esteem.

“I have a lot of respect for coach Kirkland,” Lowry said. “Carey has players come through their program and he puts them in the right position to be successful every year.”