Game of the Week: The 4A showdown

RUPERT — There is no better way to end the regular 4A season than this match-up here.

The two best teams in the Magic Valley, arguably two of the best teams in the state, battling for a final win.

Twin Falls enters the game with a 7-1 record. After their week 2 loss to Pocatello by a single touchdown, the Bruins have rallied and pushed past every opponent they’ve faced.

They made some mistakes early on in the season and they’ve learned from them.

Since then, the Bruins have won every game by at least two touchdowns.

“We’ve had a good season up to this point and we’ve got great energy,” Twin Falls head coach Ben Kohring said.

But their opponent will not be easily beaten.

Minico stands undefeated this year. They’ve had blowout wins, they’ve had close games, but the one thing they haven’t experienced is a loss.

Coming off a forfeit win over Wood River, the Spartans are itching to play.

“They’re excited to get back out there,” Minico head coach Keelan McCaffrey said.

At this point in the season, neither coach is making the mistake of underestimating their opponent. They’ve run drills, studied film, and prepared as best they can. All of their opponent’s strengths have been assessed, and it’s not a short list on either side.

For Twin Falls, their main strength lies in their versatility. The Bruins have a lot of talent on the team in multiple positions.

Wyatt Solosabal and Teagan Severe have both accrued more than 485 receiving yards each this year. James Noorlander leads the team in rushing, averaging 90 yards per game.

And then there’s quarterback Andy Geilman, who’s thrown for 1,258 yards so far.

Utilizing these players has been a successful tactic all season. The Bruins don’t plan on changing their approach for this match-up.

“We’re going to continue to spread the ball around to our different weapons,” Kohring said. “We’ll go as far as our offensive line takes us.”

On the other side of the field is Minico, known for their speed and devastating defense.

Spartan juniors Brevin Trenkle, Juan Garza, Jafeth Bendele and Joseph Terry have all gained more than 100 rushing yards this year.

On Friday night, they’ll look to increase those numbers.

“We want to run the football, that’s what we’re built on,” McCaffrey said.

But Minico isn’t a one-trick team. McCaffrey is confident that when push comes to shove, their passing game will shine just as bright as their ability to run the ball.

“When we need to throw, we’re throwing for big plays,” he said.

As far as potential weaknesses go, these teams don’t have many.

This makes preparing for the game challenging because both teams have to brace themselves for intense opposition on the field.

“Twin Falls is going to gain yards and they’re going to score points,” McCaffrey said. “We’ve just got to weather the storm and find a way to offset them.”

Likewise, Kohring isn’t expecting to completely shut down Minico’s run game.

“We have to bend, not break,” he said. “I don’t think we can stop them but we’ll see if we can slow down their running attack.”

Whatever happens, this game will be a test for both teams. A final challenge before the playoffs begin.

A chance for the players — and fans — to truly see how these schools measure up against each other.

“We’re both top five teams,” McCaffrey said. “They’re high powered offense and we’re more defense-minded.”

The energy is high, excitement is there, and only time will tell who walks away victorious.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Minico High School. This will be the last week of regular season games before the playoffs begin.

After this, a win or loss will determine which teams make it to the state tournament. But first they must survive their conference championships.

With how these two teams are playing, there’s a good chance we’ll see them battling it out again for the top seed.

“Everyone in the state is circling this one because they know what they’re getting,” McCaffrey said. “Essentially, playoffs start for both of us on Friday night.”

