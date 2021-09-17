Game of the Week: Kimberly braces for Burley

KIMBERLY — The battle of Bulldogs and Bobcats is upon us.

Burley will travel to Kimberly tonight to face-off in this non-conference game. Despite a difference in division, these teams present an equal challenge for each other.

Kimberly has a 1-2 record after their defeat by Declo last week. The game went to overtime, resulting in a 41-40 score in favor of the Hornets.

“It was a disappointing finish,” Kimberly head coach Rich Bishop said. “We weren’t disappointed in our play as a whole. We played a strong team and came up a point short.”

The game did offer insight into areas the Bulldogs can improve, something Bishop has specifically focused his practices on this week.

“Offensively, there were three trips into the end zone that resulted in a turnover or no points,” he said. “Defensively we played really good in the first half but in the third quarter we gave a little too much.”

Burley is coming off back-to-back victories against Buhl and Wood River. The Bobcats have some momentum to build off of, but they haven’t faced a team like Kimberly since their week one loss to Mountain Home.

Still, head coach Dylan Corless is happy with the progress his players have made.