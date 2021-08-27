Game of the Week: Jerome prepares to play Gooding

With this being the first game of the season, neither team really knows what to expect from its opponent. Both schools graduated key players from the previous season.

Jerome especially felt the sting of graduation, losing most of its offensive and defensive production, including the quarterback.

“It’s going to be the first varsity experience for a lot of kids,” Gambles said.

As for Gooding, the team was able to hang on to a couple of pivotal players. Kurtis Adkinson will return as quarterback for the Senators, with University of Michigan commit Colston Loveland leading the charge at tight end.

But with big players comes big targets, something Andersen is already planning for.

“We never know week to week how teams will try to take away Kurtis and Col,” he said. “We’ve tried to make a game plan that is more flexible on the fly.”

Without seeing them in action, it is difficult to build a strategy specific to the opponent. Still, Andersen is confident he can expect a few things from Jerome.