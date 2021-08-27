Game of the Week: Jerome prepares to play Gooding

GOODING — In the first week of the football season, the Jerome Tigers are heading to Keller Field to face off against the Gooding Senators.
This match-up pits last year’s 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference champions against the 4A Great Basin 7 Conference champions.
It will be a battle fans have waited all summer to see.
“We’re preparing to play a team that is really well coached and very disciplined in the things that they do,” Gooding head coach Cameron Andersen said.
Despite being a classification smaller than Jerome, Gooding has shown that it can hold its own against larger teams. In last year’s season opener it defeated Jerome 22-20.
“Our kids have been brought up in Gooding to respect this place and respect this field,” Andersen said. “They take pride in defending it.”
Sid Gambles, head football coach at Jerome High School, is excited to play Gooding straight out of the gate. Because they are in two different conferences, this match-up allows both teams to get game-time experience without affecting their standings.
Furthermore, Gooding is a strong team with a lot of talent. This will be a great testing ground for Jerome to see where the team stands.
“They always have key guys in the right places,” Gambles said. “It’s going to be tough to go over to their place and play.”
With this being the first game of the season, neither team really knows what to expect from its opponent. Both schools graduated key players from the previous season.
Jerome especially felt the sting of graduation, losing most of its offensive and defensive production, including the quarterback.
“It’s going to be the first varsity experience for a lot of kids,” Gambles said.
As for Gooding, the team was able to hang on to a couple of pivotal players. Kurtis Adkinson will return as quarterback for the Senators, with University of Michigan commit Colston Loveland leading the charge at tight end.
But with big players comes big targets, something Andersen is already planning for.
“We never know week to week how teams will try to take away Kurtis and Col,” he said. “We’ve tried to make a game plan that is more flexible on the fly.”
Without seeing them in action, it is difficult to build a strategy specific to the opponent. Still, Andersen is confident he can expect a few things from Jerome.
“They’ve always been really adept at pushing the ball down field vertically and with their screen game,” he said. “We have to be sound with our coverage. They’re super aggressive on defense, so we’ve got to be prepared for that.”
Likewise, Gambles knows not to underestimate the Senators.
“They’re notorious for taking their time on the line so they can manipulate the defense,” he said. “With Gooding, they always have something up their sleeve.”
Kickoff for the season opener will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Keller Field in Gooding. The game will also be senior night for Gooding, where they will honor 14 seniors on the team.
