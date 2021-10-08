Game of the Week: Gooding takes on Filer

As he explained, no one can fully prepare to face a team like Kimberly.

“Match-ups are such a big thing, and Kimberly is a match-up problem,” Anderson said. “No one can simulate what they do.”

Because of this, Anderson is bracing his team for a battle with the Wildcats.

“We expect to see a new Filer,” he said.

Not knowing what the Wildcats will look like makes the game difficult to plan for, but there are certain things Anderson can count on.

Since week one, Gooding tight end and University of Michigan commit Colston Loveland has had a target on his back.

Despite that, he still averages over 100 yards per game.

“All season we’ve had to adapt on the fly to other team’s plans on how to stop what we do,” Anderson said.

Stopping the Senators is no small task, but it’s a challenge Brandsma is ready to accept.

“What they do they’re very good at,” he said. “They’re going to punish you with it until you can stop it, and up to this point nobody has been able to stop it. I’m feeling good about this game.”