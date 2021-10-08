Game of the Week: Gooding takes on Filer

GOODING — Filer is heading to Gooding for a match-up that should put both teams to the test.
Coming off a 48-6 loss to Kimberly, the Wildcats are eager to taste victory again. The Senators, with their 5-0 season, have an undefeated record to uphold.
“This is one of those games you circle on the calendar,” Filer head coach Justin Brandsma said. “It’s a big week.”
Week six left something to be desired for both teams. Although they beat Buhl 38-12, Gooding head coach Cameron Andersen still sees room for improvement with his players.
“We certainly feel like coming out of the Buhl game, although we did a good job up front on both sides of the ball, we’d like to have a little better execution when it comes to turnovers,” he said. “That’s been an intense focus this week.”
As for Filer, last week’s defeat created an opportunity to pinpoint areas of improvement.
“It’s only a loss if you don’t learn from it, and we learned a lot from it,” Brandsma said. “Our guys know what we did wrong and we know how to fix it.”
Although the Senators have a lot of momentum moving into this game, Anderson does not view Filer’s loss to Kimberly as an appropriate assessment of their skill.
As he explained, no one can fully prepare to face a team like Kimberly.
“Match-ups are such a big thing, and Kimberly is a match-up problem,” Anderson said. “No one can simulate what they do.”
Because of this, Anderson is bracing his team for a battle with the Wildcats.
“We expect to see a new Filer,” he said.
Not knowing what the Wildcats will look like makes the game difficult to plan for, but there are certain things Anderson can count on.
Since week one, Gooding tight end and University of Michigan commit Colston Loveland has had a target on his back.
Despite that, he still averages over 100 yards per game.
“All season we’ve had to adapt on the fly to other team’s plans on how to stop what we do,” Anderson said.
Stopping the Senators is no small task, but it’s a challenge Brandsma is ready to accept.
“What they do they’re very good at,” he said. “They’re going to punish you with it until you can stop it, and up to this point nobody has been able to stop it. I’m feeling good about this game.”
With their offense, Brandsma’s focus has been on perfecting what they do.