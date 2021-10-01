Game of the Week: Filer readies to face Kimberly

FILER — Kimberly is coming to Filer.

This will be the first conference game for either school, which does raise the stakes when it comes to district standings.

“It’s a big game for both teams,” Kimberly head coach Rich Bishop said.

But for Justin Brandsma, head football coach at Filer High School, a conference game doesn’t change the way he prepares his team.

“From day one I’ve been telling the kids we’re going to run this all gas, no brakes,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re up against, we’re going to give this everything we can.”

Filer is 4-1 for the season. Its only loss came in week one against North Fremont, which is currently undefeated in the 2A division.

The Wildcats only lost that game by five points.

Kimberly holds a 2-3 record with losses to Burley and Declo. Week five resulted in a 49-12 win over Mountain Home.

“This last game we were able to put some things together a bit more consistently than we have in the past,” Bishop said.

The Bulldogs will have to be more consistent than ever when facing the Wildcats, something Bishop is well aware of.