Game of the Week: Filer readies to face Kimberly

FILER — Kimberly is coming to Filer.
This will be the first conference game for either school, which does raise the stakes when it comes to district standings.
“It’s a big game for both teams,” Kimberly head coach Rich Bishop said.
But for Justin Brandsma, head football coach at Filer High School, a conference game doesn’t change the way he prepares his team.
“From day one I’ve been telling the kids we’re going to run this all gas, no brakes,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re up against, we’re going to give this everything we can.”
Filer is 4-1 for the season. Its only loss came in week one against North Fremont, which is currently undefeated in the 2A division.
The Wildcats only lost that game by five points.
Kimberly holds a 2-3 record with losses to Burley and Declo. Week five resulted in a 49-12 win over Mountain Home.
“This last game we were able to put some things together a bit more consistently than we have in the past,” Bishop said.
The Bulldogs will have to be more consistent than ever when facing the Wildcats, something Bishop is well aware of.
“They’re playing with a lot of confidence right now,” he said. “We’re going to have to make sure we step up and match that.”
Likewise, Brandsma is not about to underestimate the Bulldogs.
“Kimberly is one of those unique teams,” he said. “There’s not many like them in the valley. They’re a different caliber of opponent.”
Because of this, Filer is preparing to face a style of offense his team hasn’t seen so far this season.
“They throw the ball a lot, and they’ve got the fastest kid in the state,” he said.
Brandsma is referring to Kimberly’s wide receiver Gatlin Bair, who has racked-up 734 yards on 40 receptions this year.
“We’ve got to be very sound in our coverage,” he said. “We can’t let him get past us because he can burn pretty much anyone in the state.”
That being said, Filer isn’t without play-makers of their own. Filer wide receiver Joseph Bertao has accrued 301 receiving yards this season, and senior running back Jonah DeLeon has rushed for a total of 364 yards.
Then there is quarterback Drake Speirs. He averages 209 yards per game between rushing and passing.
“The nice part about all three of those guys is they’re good at multiple aspects of the game,” Brandsma said.
This makes the Wildcats’ offense pretty difficult to defend against.
“We’re solid in both passing and running,” Brandsma said. “If you try to take one away, I’ll just hit you with the other.”
Although Bair gets a lot of attention, he’s not the only powerhouse at Kimberly.
Senior running back Race Widmier has quite literally raced past his opponents with 543 rushing yards, and quarterback Heath Owens has thrown for a total of 1,332 yards over five games.
Bishop is expecting some heavy coverage on both Bair and Widmeir. Even if Filer is successful at stopping those players, Kimberly’s offense is not down and out.
“We’ve got several kids who have been under the radar but have made plays for us in every game so far,” Bishop said.
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Filer High School.
With evenly-matched teams, conference standings on the line and play-makers on both sides, this should be the game to watch in week six of high school football.
“It’s going to be a battle,” Bishop said.