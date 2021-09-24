Game of the Week:A rivalry match-up of Minico and Burley

This is a conference game after all, which will affect their standings come playoffs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The boys don’t need me to tell them that this game is huge,” he said.

Minico is undefeated with a 4-0 record. Their week four game ended in a complete shutout of Mountain Home, the only team to beat Burley this year.

But for McCaffrey, how each team fared in past weeks has no relevance in this match-up.

“You have to have a next game mentality,” he said. “Last week is not going to help you on Friday night.”

The team is already bracing themselves for a battle with Burley. McCaffrey is aware of the level of talent and athleticism the Bobcats possess.

“They have a lot of good athletes and they play really hard,” he said. “We have to make sure we match their intensity.”

With an average of 236 yards per game, intensity is not something the Spartans are in short supply of. The majority of those yards have been from rushing, something Corless is preparing for.