Game of the Week:A rivalry match-up of Minico and Burley

BURLEY — It’s been 17 years since Burley defeated Minico in a rivalry game.
That’s before some of these players were born.
If history is any indication of how this game will go, it doesn’t look good for the Bobcats. Then again, Burley isn’t the same team we’ve seen in years past.
“I’m very confident,” Burley head coach Dylan Corless said.
Burley is 3-1. Their only loss came in week one against Mountain Home, but since then they’ve found success against Buhl, Wood River and Kimberly.
Now they’ll face their biggest challenge of the season, a challenge Corless knows his players are ready for.
“Our boys have come leaps and bounds mentally,” he said. “They’re putting their heart and soul into everything they’re doing.”
Keelan McCaffrey, head coach at Minico High School, is excited for the challenge he knows Burley will bring to his team.
“A rivalry game raises the stakes,” he said. “You’re going to get their best shot, and they’re going to get our best shot.”
While McCaffrey may be leaning in to the rivalry hype, Corless is taking a different approach.
At the start of the week he challenged his athletes to delete their social media accounts. He wants them focused on the task at hand, not concentrating on rivalry records.
This is a conference game after all, which will affect their standings come playoffs.
“The boys don’t need me to tell them that this game is huge,” he said.
Minico is undefeated with a 4-0 record. Their week four game ended in a complete shutout of Mountain Home, the only team to beat Burley this year.
But for McCaffrey, how each team fared in past weeks has no relevance in this match-up.
“You have to have a next game mentality,” he said. “Last week is not going to help you on Friday night.”
The team is already bracing themselves for a battle with Burley. McCaffrey is aware of the level of talent and athleticism the Bobcats possess.
“They have a lot of good athletes and they play really hard,” he said. “We have to make sure we match their intensity.”
With an average of 236 yards per game, intensity is not something the Spartans are in short supply of. The majority of those yards have been from rushing, something Corless is preparing for.
“We’re planning for their offensive line, who’ve been killing it, to run the ball,” he said. “They haven’t been put in the position to throw the ball much and we’re hoping to change that.”
Defensively, Corless is expecting a lot of pressure from Minico, especially when it comes to loading the box to stifle their run game.
As for Minico, McCaffrey’s goals are simple. They want to play great defense, they want to do well on special teams and they want to control the ball.
Kickoff for the game is 7 p.m. at Burley High School.
Despite Corless’ desire to avoid the hype, excitement already surrounds this game. Watching two winning teams compete is enough to energize fans, but adding a year’s worth of bragging rights to the mix only escalates the enthusiasm of each school.
“There’s nothing like Friday night lights,” McCaffrey said. “Add a rivalry into that and it makes for a pretty special night.”