TWIN FALLS — You can put some of the best high school volleyball players in the Magic Valley on the same court, but you can’t expect them to know each others’ celebrations.
At Tuesday’s District 4 all-star volleyball game, the most stressful part of the night had nothing to do with hitting the ball, Gooding senior Grace Parker said. Rather, it was figuring out how players from other teams reacted to scoring a point.
“We all just kinda walked in the middle and said, ‘OK, good job,’” Shoshone senior Cierra Hennings said.
Learning about their teammates for a night on the fly, with one night of preparation, produced a somewhat hectic but overall fun night for the outgoing senior volleyball players in the area, as they capped off their careers with a few more sets at Twin Falls High School on Tuesday night.
Split into four squads representing the “North East,” “North West,” “South East” and “South West,” seniors from all over District 4 had a chance to suit up as teammates with athletes they usually see across the net.
“It elevates the top players in our community,” said Twin Falls head coach Andria Harshman, who led the South West team. “It says, ‘Go play one more time for your fans’... It kinda gives them a way to build camaraderie with other opponents they’re normally playing against.”
It hardly showed that the players, many of whom didn’t know each other coming into Tuesday’s game, only had one night of practice with their makeshift squads under their belts. Shoshone head coach Melissa Martin, who manned the North East team, said she barely knew any of the other players, so she just threw in rotations in their one hour of practice and figured “they’re all-star players, so they’ll make it work,” she said.
“I just knew my teammates, really,” Burley senior Kennedee Tracy said. “I didn’t know anyone else, so it was fun to meet them.”
Tracy led the South East squad — consisting of her Burley contingent, as well as players from Kimberly, Murtaugh and Oakley — to a 3-0 record on the night. The other three teams each went 1-2.
Harshman said it was just fun for the players to be honored and showcased for their leadership and abilities. Gooding and North West head coach Trica Adkinson added that it was nice to see them play without the pressure of a standard high school match.
However, with a group of all-star athletes, it’s never just going to be about the fun. Murtaugh head coach Lisa Nebeker, who coached the South East team, said it was inevitable that some competitive streaks would come out.
Parker, who was even bleeding from her leg at the end of the night, admitted the natural aggressive nature of competition remained, even in an event meant to be fun.
“You can tell that they’re very competitive and they’re athletes,” Martin said. “They just want to get out there and perform.”
Along with the adjustments made for cheers after a point, players had to learn each others’ tendencies, rotations, sets and more. Hennings, who plays as a hitter and libero for Shoshone, got the chance to block. The South West team had four middle blockers and no right hitters, so Harshman said they had to make it work.
It was all part of the learning curve but, as Martin said, the talented players were able to figure it out.
Other than Abee Bandy and Jaylee Bingham, who just won a 3A state title on Saturday with Filer, most of the players competing on Tuesday had their seasons end on sour notes.
The players and coaches agreed that Tuesday night was a good sendoff for some of the area’s most talented volleyball players.
“Seeing these seniors off, it’s putting the icing on top of the cake,” Martin said. “It’s been great.”
Highlights
North East beat North West 25-21, thanks to this kill from Sydney Dozier of the #minicospartans. Up next is South West (Twin Falls, Buhl, Filer, Lighthouse Christian, Castleford) vs. South East (Burley, Kimberly, Oakley, Murtaugh). #idpreps pic.twitter.com/Ae08aNEIlS— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 31, 2018
SW leads SE 12-11. #burleybobcats senior Kennedee Tracy converted this kill to pull her team to within one. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/4KzbXaweN1— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 31, 2018
South East takes it 25-22 over South West. Kennedee Tracy of the #burleybobcats ends it here. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/A0A2w7LJo9— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 31, 2018
North West ties South West at 11-11. South West players couldn’t return this attack from #goodingsenators senior Laken Wolf. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/seDwR0yYuS— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 31, 2018
An ace from #wrwolverines senior Annie Kaminski gives the North West a 25-20 win over the South West. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/0wOB73omqd— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 31, 2018
South East beats North East 25-23 after this attack from #minicospartans senior Taylia Stimpson goes wide for game point. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/gRIotsPPY7— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 31, 2018
Thunderous kill from Kennedee Tracy of the #burleybobcats gives South East a 7-0 lead over North West. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/lgQ6wqv3nG— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 31, 2018
South East beats North West 25-10. #kimberlybulldogs senior Zoey Brown with the final blow. First one tonight that hasn’t been relatively close. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/sk8l2YtYPS— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 31, 2018
South West beats North East 25-22 after this kill from Abee Bandy of the (recently crowned 3A champion) #filercats. That’s all from tonight’s District 4 All-Star Volleyball matches. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/pMi8cE0yiQ— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 31, 2018
