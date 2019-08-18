After most Legion baseball teams across the country had hung up their cleats for the season, the Burley Green Sox kept on playing deep into the summer.
The team that won back-to-back state championships in Class A and went to two straight Northwest Regional tournaments packed in plenty of baseball into two seasons. The Green Sox made it to the final day of play in this year’s regional and lost 5-4 to the eventual champion, the Layton Lancers of Utah.
“It shows that all of the stuff we do, when we start fundraising in the fall, then we start winter practices after Christmas, all that time and hard work we put in, this is the reward, to be able to come down here and do that kind of stuff,” Burley coach Devin Kunz said.
The Green Sox hit the field this summer with the added benefit of having two graduated seniors — Drew Ferrin and Easton Watterson — come back after a year at college to play one more season of Legion ball. Both athletes held key roles in leading the team to its long postseason run.
Ferrin, a 6-foot-10-inch player who anchored the pitching staff, put up several strong outings down the stretch. Watterson was the team’s center fielder, and Kunz said he controlled the outfield.
But Kunz said their contributions went beyond what they brought to the field.
“When you have these older kids, especially when they return from college, it makes it a lot easier for us as coaches when they can pull kids aside and help them out,” he said. “If they need to get on them, they can, if they need to pick them up, they pick them up.”
Burley had mostly the same team this summer as it did the year before, and it delivered a second-straight state championship. But the second one was special because Burley was this year’s host team and got to hoist the trophy on its home field.
“We’re the same team as last year, so we’re like, let’s go for a repeat,” catcher Kody Condie said Aug. 3 after the state championship win over the Idaho Falls Tigers. “We just wanted to win it again and do better in regionals than we did last year.”
The Green Sox improved on its regional performance this year. After winning their first game, then losing the next two and being eliminated last year, Burley won three games before being eliminated on the final day of play in Cody, Wyoming. It stacked up well against teams from Utah, Wyoming, Alaska and Canada.
“As we were leaving, the (Wasilla) Alaska coach came over and he asked if he could talk to our team,” Kunz said. “He really complimented our guys about how we handled ourselves off the field and on the field, how we competed. It just shows that we’ve gained a lot of respect.”
Four players — Ferrin, Watterson, Condie and Carson Noble — won’t be with the program next year. Kunz said losing those seniors will hurt, but he’s excited about the team’s prospects with the players he has returning.
Shortstop Ramiro Garcia and Watterson’s younger brother, Slayder, along with Izaak Macias, Scott Ritchie and Jace Robinson are a few of the key players coming back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.