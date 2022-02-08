From Senator to Bobcat: Cameron Andersen accepts coaching position at Burley

BURLEY — Coach Cameron Andersen is becoming a Bobcat.

Andersen just accepted the head football coach position at Burley High School. He’ll leave Gooding, a program he’s spent 13 years building, to start fresh at a new school in a new division.

“It was the right time and the right setting for me to take on some new opportunities and challenges,” he said.

Andersen was one of nine applicants vying for the position. Randy Winn, athletic director at Burley High School, said three coaches were ultimately interviewed for the job.

“Cameron just blew us away,” Winn said. “It was a unanimous vote on our hiring committee board.”

Andersen has had some interest in moving up to the 4A division for a while now, but despite that he never applied for another job. In the last decade at Gooding, Andersen estimates he’s received between 30 and 40 coaching offers from other schools.

“I didn’t really think that I would ever leave Gooding,” he said.

But when the offer came from Burley, Andersen felt it was the right time to try something new.

When Andersen first started coaching, his grandfather was his biggest mentor. The main motto his grandfather lived by was "leave something better than you found it."

Looking at the impact he’s had on the Gooding football program, Andersen has lived up to that expectation.

“When we took over, there was a negative balance in the account and a dilapidated stadium,” he said. “There wasn’t a lot of wins in their recent history and no district championships in 25 years.”

Now the stadium looks great, the program is profitable, and the Senators have won 10 out of the last 12 district championships.

“I’m very proud of what my staff and I were able to do with our time in Gooding,” Andersen said.

Now Andersen is hoping to have the same impact on Burley’s program.

Winn knows it’s not going to happen overnight, but he’s confident Andersen can bring a similar level of success to Burley.

“He turned Gooding into such a power that all of us 4A and 5A athletic directors had no desire to schedule Gooding in non-conference games because we knew it would be a bad loss for us,” he said. “I have no doubt in my mind he’ll do that with Burley.”

Without wasting any time, Andersen already has some plans for the program. He knows he wants to build the numbers to the point where they’re putting out three teams each year. A 4A school should be able to field a freshman, junior varsity and varsity team, but in recent years the Bobcats haven’t had enough participation to justify all three teams.

On top of that, he wants to become involved with the local youth teams.

“At Burley, we have to be a bottom to top organization,” he said. “We have to institute and establish the foundational cultures into the youth programs so they can understand the expectations of what will be needed in the future.”

As for the current team and upcoming season, Andersen’s goals are much more focused.

“I’d like to figure out how many helmets we have,” he said with a laugh.

Before he can implement changes, Andersen needs to understand the basics of this team. What condition their equipment is in, how well the program is funded and the football knowledge of his players all affect how he sculpts the focus of this upcoming season.

“Right now I want to figure out what the needs are for the program at a foundational level,” he said.

Stepping up from 3A to 4A will be a change of pace for Andersen. Next year’s schedule for Burley is exclusively 4A teams. This means he’ll face opponents he never got the opportunity to compete against while at Gooding.

“There are so many coaches in this Great Basin 7 Conference that I respect,” Andersen said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to work really hard to try and match the quality of coaches that are found in this conference.”

Cameron Andersen on adversity “I know that adversity introduces a man to himself. We only understand our true character when we’re placed in the hottest of fires. We’re going to establish a creed where we’re going to be stronger, sharper and more reliable at all times and we’re going to call that the forge. We need to figure out what we are missing inside of ourselves. That’s what I see when I watch film. I see the opportunity for kids to be successful, but we haven’t been successful in the most adverse of situations. We’re going to spend a lot of time as the Burley Bobcat football team focusing on what adversity looks like, how we prepare to face that, and what it tells us about ourselves."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0