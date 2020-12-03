For the love of the game: Alfredo Ortiz named Times-News boys soccer player of the year

JEROME — When Alfredo Ortiz was 3 years old, his father introduced him to soccer.
Little did Ortiz know, the game would become a major part of his life and something his family would bond over for years to come.
“Soccer really brings us together,” he said. “At family gatherings, that’s all we talk about.”
Fifteen years later, his passion for the sport can still be seen every time the Jerome High School senior steps onto the field.
From the challenges of competition to pushing himself beyond what he thought he could achieve, Ortiz loves everything about the game.
One of his favorite aspects is the relationships built among teammates.
“They become your brothers,” he said.
Ortiz’s commitment to his fellow players is one of the reasons he was chosen as captain of his team this year.
“He held his teammates accountable for their actions,” head coach Jake Wood said. “They wanted to become better players because of the example Alfredo was setting.”
Like most teams, Jerome entered the season with the dream of becoming state champions.
Unfortunately, that dream went unfulfilled, but Ortiz is still proud of the effort and work his team put in.
“We stuck together until the end,” he said.
Ortiz finished the season with 24 goals and eight assists, a marked improvement from his stats last year.
Coach Wood believes the increase in goals is a result of both Ortiz’s hard work and his additional responsibilities on the team.
Ortiz changed his diet and training heading into the season. He wanted to get better but knew he had to put in the effort.
“I wanted to show everyone how it is to work hard and be a great leader,” he said.
Furthermore, several key players on the Jerome boys soccer team graduated last year; Ortiz and other seniors had to take charge of the team.
“He stepped up big time this year,” Wood said. “More was required of him and he came through and delivered.”
Wood remembers when Ortiz first tried out for the team as a freshman. Looking back, Wood is impressed with how much his player has grown over the past four years.
“Physically he already had great size and speed. Those are things you can’t teach,” Wood said. “I knew it was going to be on me and the coaching staff to develop him and help him progress to become the player we knew he was capable of becoming.”
Wood has witnessed the growth in Ortiz from year to year. Ortiz improved with each season, becoming a more well-rounded player.
Wood says one of Ortiz’s best attributes is his ability to realize that he isn’t a perfect player. There’s always room to grow.
By being aware of his flaws, Ortiz is able to work harder to overcome them.
It’s a trait that will carry him far, especially as he prepares to fulfill a dream two generations in the making.
His father, also Alfredo Ortiz, played soccer in high school too. Unfortunately, the elder Ortiz was injured and never had the opportunity to play in college or beyond.
“He’s always telling me, ‘you got to get better so you can reach the next level. You don’t want to always stay in the same place,’” Ortiz said. “I take that and use it as motivation because I do want to get to the next level.”
Ortiz is hoping to play in college. He’s been talking with former teammates about the recruitment process.
Because of COVID-19, high school recruiting has been offset from past years.
Many of the recruiting events planned had to be pushed back until the spring. Wood is predicting February will be the month that he sees Ortiz sign with a school.
“He’s got the physical abilities, the speed, the size and the strength to be able to handle the next level of play with no problem,” Wood said. “With his willingness to continue to work and want to get better, that’s going to bode well for him and his future moving forward at the next level.”
