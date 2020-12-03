For the love of the game: Alfredo Ortiz named Times-News boys soccer player of the year

Wood says one of Ortiz’s best attributes is his ability to realize that he isn’t a perfect player. There’s always room to grow.

By being aware of his flaws, Ortiz is able to work harder to overcome them.

It’s a trait that will carry him far, especially as he prepares to fulfill a dream two generations in the making.

His father, also Alfredo Ortiz, played soccer in high school too. Unfortunately, the elder Ortiz was injured and never had the opportunity to play in college or beyond.

“He’s always telling me, ‘you got to get better so you can reach the next level. You don’t want to always stay in the same place,’” Ortiz said. “I take that and use it as motivation because I do want to get to the next level.”

Ortiz is hoping to play in college. He’s been talking with former teammates about the recruitment process.

Because of COVID-19, high school recruiting has been offset from past years.

Many of the recruiting events planned had to be pushed back until the spring. Wood is predicting February will be the month that he sees Ortiz sign with a school.

“He’s got the physical abilities, the speed, the size and the strength to be able to handle the next level of play with no problem,” Wood said. “With his willingness to continue to work and want to get better, that’s going to bode well for him and his future moving forward at the next level.”

