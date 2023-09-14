TWIN FALLS — Prep football athletes around the Magic Valley are inspired to work hard and perfect their skills for different reasons.

Many football players are motivated by the intensity and thrill of hearing a crowd roar on a Friday night as the football soars under the stadium lights for the game-winning touchdown.

Twin Falls quarterback Austin Crum knows that moment all too well. He has been playing football since the fifth grade.

But Crum’s motivation and inspiration to play football was dramatically altered two years ago.

His mother, Trina Crum, 45, died unexpectedly due to a sudden medical condition. He didn’t just lose his mother. He lost his biggest and loudest fan.

“She would be really loud in the stands. I mean, back then, you know, I’m a little kid. It embarrassed me a little bit,” the varsity quarterback told the Times-News this week. “But now that I think of it, I liked her being loud cheering for me and seeing her at the edge of the stands being there for me.”

The Crum family moved to Twin Falls from Simi Valley, California, when the young football player entered his freshman year of high school.

At the time of Trina Crum’s death, Austin was playing on Twin Falls’ junior varsity team during his sophomore year.

And to complicate the moment of loss, Austin Crum faced additional uncertainty, questioning whether he should even continue playing football.

“It happened on a Wednesday, at the time I played JV,” he recalled. “So, before my game, it was a hard day and a half deciding if I was even going to play, but I did.”

Crum was determined to keep his mother cheering even if she wasn’t physically in the stands during those Friday nights.

“It kind of pushed me to just do my best, be the best that I can,” Crum told the Times-News. “To be the best for her. I want to make her proud.”

He has been battling on the gridiron since and earned a varsity spot last season.

He finished last season ranked 13th in the state with 1,685 passing yards, 125 completions and 15 touchdowns. He also earned first-team All-Great Basin Conference honors.

The quarterback is positioning himself to repeat those numbers after throwing for 258 yards against Idaho Falls on Sept. 1. He has totaled 509 passing yards with 30 completions, eight passing touchdowns and three rushing scores this season.

“I want be top three, top five in passing yards — at least,” said Crum, who holds an offer from NCAA Division III University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington. “I want to be recognized as first-team, all-state for quarterback.”

Crum has an additional motivation for his final season with the Bruins. His younger brother, Hunter, is on the school’s junior varsity team as a middle linebacker.

Austin Crum embraces the chance to take his younger brother under his wing and guide him to become a better athlete.

“We do extra stuff. I make him watch film with me, make sure he knows all the formations, plays, all that,” Austin Crum said. “And in the offseason, I’ll get him out here with me and help him get better at his position, just little things.”

