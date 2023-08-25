TWIN FALLS — Several drummers in the Twin Falls band slammed their sticks into their instruments, eight minutes before the Twin Falls football team stormed the field and signaled a battle cry for the Bruins.

Those notes drifted throughout the night as the Bruins offense seized a 67-19 season-opening victory after a 54-16 halftime lead. Twin Falls checked all the boxes on Friday night.

But there was a moment of uncertainty that fell over the crowd, after the Falcons scored on the opening drive of the game.

The Bruins remained unfazed, in part because of the execution of the Bruins defense, capitalizing at opportune times.

The clock read 7:28 in the first quarter and the score was tied at 7.

Twin Falls took over on downs at Vallivue's 48-yard line. Two plays later, Twin Falls moved into scoring range.

The proceeding play, Twin Falls fumbled.

But a drive later, Twin Falls' Grant Patterson was ready.

He grabbed a pick six at the 20 yard-line, putting Twin Falls up 13-7 at 6:30, shifting the momentum back to their side.

"Read the quarterback and was there at the right time," Patterson told the Times-News.

The defense created another fumble recovery on the pursuing drive, setting up a Twin Falls touchdown.

Then, with 18.4 seconds remaining on the clock in the first quarter, Patterson led the pack with a fumble recovery to the endzone for a touchdown.

"We can't let our foot off the gas pedal," Patterson said regarding the communication on the defensive side. "We just have to keep going, punching at it, just hammering until the games over."

Twin Falls defense created two more turnovers during the second quarter.

The Bruins travel to Idaho Falls on Sept. 1 to play at Ravsten Stadium.

How is the momentum heading into this game?

"This is great for us. It's shown us who we really are," Patterson said. "Our first game, coming out putting it to them. We just have to come out every game like this and just fire away."

"Keep that momentum and carry us through the season."