TWIN FALLS — Solid experience spearheads the Twin Falls Bruins’ returning senior class and creates a common goal within the ranks.

A deeper run at the state tournament remains the goal, Wyatt Solosabal and Grayson Keyes told the Times-News during prep football training camp on Tuesday.

The Bruins finished last season in the state playoff quarterfinals, creating a new marker after failing to get out of the opening round the previous two seasons.

“We are excited about the senior class this year. They played a lot of football for us. They played early as sophomores and got some playoff experience against Bishop Kelly,” Twin Falls head coach Ben Kohring told the Times-News. “Last year, we won the first playoff game and they got to the second rounds as juniors. So, this year we are hopefully trying to capitalize on the experience and move further in the playoffs.”

Austin Crum returns as quarterback. He bombed out 1,685 passing yards last season to rank 14th in Idaho on Maxpreps.com.

The gunslinger will have plenty of senior targets rolling into the fall season, including two top returning receivers, Solosabal and Carter Orr.

Orr, the 2022 Great Basin Conference Sportsman of the Year, finished second on the team with 16 receptions for 350 yards, and Solosabal pulled in 35 receptions for 451 yards, earning First Team All-Conference honors as a receiver.

Solosabal also demonstrated his versatility as a playmaker. He finished with 440 yards rushing and averaged 55 yards per kickoff return to total 385 yards, while returning three for touchdowns.

Grant Patterson, a First Team All-Conference defensive back, and Keyes return to bring a strong defensive presence on the gridiron for the Bruins.

24/7 Sports.com lists Patterson as a two-star recruit who carries an offer from Idaho State University.

Patterson sets a goal to win a district title this season, he told the Times-News. The Bruins haven’t won one since 2018.

Keyes, last season, was also seen from the slot position, going 11 games for 207 yards, fourth highest in team stats.

The Bruins, however, graduated their lead running back James Noorlander, and lost Christian Janis and Christian Saldivar off the offensive line.

Janis signed with the University of Montana Western and prepares to aid the Bulldogs, who battle in the NAIA’s Frontier Conference.

TWIN FALLS BRUINS (4A) Coach: Ben Kohring 2022 record: 8-3 overall, 4-1 conference Key players: Wyatt Solosabal, sr., SLOT/RB; Austin Crum, sr., QB; Grayson Keyes, Sr., SLOT/LB; TJ Hickmon, sr., OL/DL; Carter Orr, sr., WR/DB; Zach Swensen sr., LB Schedule (Home games in bold) Aug. 25 — vs Vallivue, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 — at Idaho Falls, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 — vs Pocatello (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 — at Jerome, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 — at Emmett, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 — at Mountain Home, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 — vs Burley (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — vs Canyon Ridge (Service Bowl), 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — at Minico, 7 p.m.

Twin Falls prepares to play a similar schedule compared with last season, leaning on gained experience as the 4A divisions carry tough competition throughout.

And this group of seniors understands the battles.

“I think we just have to execute better. I think we have the players and a strong senior class, and it comes down to execution by the players, and installing the game plan,” Kohring said. “And preparing as coaches to put them in the best possible positions to give them a chance to win.”

Now, with a strong returning class, could this present the perfect time for Twin Falls to settle the debts?

However, Twin Falls keeps a clear focus only concentrating on the task at hand, not jumping the gun.

“Our mantra this year is going to be finish. Finish one game at a time, you can’t pass one to get one. Each week we are going to focus on that opponent and respect them, and game plan against them and compete for that game,” Kohring said. “Once we finish that game we are going to move onto the next. But, I don’t think we need to look forward to any of the opponents down the road we just need to focus on the task at hand.”

The only change to the schedule comes in week five for the Bruins, against Emmett.

The Huskies, who finished 7-3 overall, 6-1 conference last season, battle in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference among Bishop Kelly and Skyview.

Ultimately, Twin Falls focuses on playing a numbers game and keeping players healthy down the stretch to provide the best footing to last late in the season, or during the state tournament, and to be able to continually spread the ball out, Kohring said.

