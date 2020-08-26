Time for Friday night lights: Teams push to play amid coronavirus uncertainties

If an athlete gets sick, with coronavirus or something else, they will likely miss some time. That may seem excessive, but it’s what is necessary to prevent viral spread and to keep teams playing, schools say.

“Our mission is to save the season,” Jones said.

In the Magic Valley, the common theme among football coaches is they will do whatever it takes in order for the athletes to play.

“If the state of Idaho is a go, we are a go,” Minico head coach Keelan McCaffrey said. “For our kids and our coaches, we are very proactive, and we do what we have to do. If we need to wear masks, clean footballs, whatever, we will do it to protect the kids. I want our kids and our seniors to play football.”

All in all, coaches have more to worry about and monitor beyond their already full plates. But their love for the game and the importance they feel football has on high school athletes mean they are willing to take on the extra load.

“This year our focus is to stay very present, be there for the kids and make sure we are doing what the school board and admin,” Wendell head coach Michael Konrad said.

“We plan to play a full season and we are doing what we can to make it happen,” Hansen head coach Jim Rife said.