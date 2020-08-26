 Skip to main content
Time for Friday night lights: Teams push to play amid coronavirus uncertainties
Time for Friday night lights: Teams push to play amid coronavirus uncertainties

High school football

Player Cayleb Mayes catches the ball during practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Twin Falls High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Over the years, high school football has outgrown its label as simply a game. It’s a way of life for communities across the state of Idaho. When August rolls around, everyone knows athletes are beginning fall camp, and the sound of shoulder pads and helmets can soon be heard in neighborhoods. When that first fall crispness is felt in the air, it’s time to grab a hoodie and head to the stadium for some Friday night lights.

But in 2020, the nostalgia of high school football is on the ropes, and the excitement for the season is overshadowed by worry. The weather will be getting colder soon, but players, coaches, fans and parents alike have shared anxiety about what might happen when teams try to play and what they will do if their stadiums remain dark and lifeless come September.

The highly-contagious Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and the accompanying Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have the possibility of a high school football season up in the air.

The state of Idaho and its school districts have put protocols and guidelines in place in an attempt to allow football to be played, but no one knows if it will guarantee a season. There are financial implications of a canceled season and undoubtedly, a community impact.

Safety Measures and Protocols

On July 16, the IHSAA published guidelines that must be followed in order for school-sponsored sports to resume. It stated, "It is the goal of the Idaho High School Activities Association to start all activities on time this fall.”

This document mandated four components: All schools must have a plan in place regarding fan attendance of games, a travel plan for practices and games, a plan to handle any positive COVID-19 tests from coaches or athletes, and a return to participate plan for the athletes. It declared that everything put into place by school districts must be in conjunction with local health departments and follow reopening guidelines established by Governor Brad Little.

High school football

Coach Dominik Unger talks to players as they run drills during practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Twin Falls High School.

The 52-page document goes on to offer contingency planning recommendations that can be adopted by schools across the Gem State.

In keeping these guidelines open-ended, IHSAA director Ty Jones and his assistants, along with the board of directors, allowed flexibility for school districts to plan according to the local level of community spread. Administrators in the state adopted many of the IHSAA-suggested protocols and began building their return-to-sports plans.

Additionally, each district developed a framework to determine how instruction would be delivered during the 2020-21 school year; in person, online, or a hybrid. Most of these plans involve a color system associated with the current level of safety of a community and include an accompanying method of learning. They also determine the status of that district’s sports.

In Twin Falls, for example, green means all instruction is in-person and sports are a go with no restrictions. Yellow involves students in class and limited fans in the stands – with face masks and appropriate social distancing. Orange is a hybrid of online instruction and staggered groups in buildings, and games are played with no one in attendance. Red is fully online learning and sports are canceled. Every district developed its own version of the same idea.

If Twin Falls were to go into red, all games and practices would be canceled until the district moves back into one of the other colors.

“There is no rescheduling,” said Bruin Twin athletic director Nancy Jones. “It’s absolutely canceled.”

For a time Minico School District was in its orange category, which means unless it changed, the Spartans would open their football season inside an empty stadium. The neighboring district, Cassia County – schools in Burley, Oakley, Declo, and Malta – are in yellow, and will have fans in attendance. Clearly, complications abound when each district creates its own plan.

“Every school has different guidelines and protocols so we have had a hard time trying to get everyone on the same page,” Jones said. “For example, Wood River has said that unless an opponent is in green they are not playing them. So if we don’t get into green, our game against them is off.”

High school football

Ben Kohring, head coach, watches as his team runs drills during practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Twin Falls High School.

It’s important to point out that districts are not facilitating COVID-19 tests. If a student feels sick in the Twin Falls School District, for example, they are asked questions about their symptoms. If they have at least two symptoms, their temperature is taken. If it’s high, they are sent home and can’t come back to school until 10 days have passed since they first began exhibiting symptoms and they have gone three days without any, or if they get a COVID test and it comes back negative.

If an athlete gets sick, with coronavirus or something else, they will likely miss some time. That may seem excessive, but it’s what is necessary to prevent viral spread and to keep teams playing, schools say.

“Our mission is to save the season,” Jones said.

In the Magic Valley, the common theme among football coaches is they will do whatever it takes in order for the athletes to play.

“If the state of Idaho is a go, we are a go,” Minico head coach Keelan McCaffrey said. “For our kids and our coaches, we are very proactive, and we do what we have to do. If we need to wear masks, clean footballs, whatever, we will do it to protect the kids. I want our kids and our seniors to play football.”

All in all, coaches have more to worry about and monitor beyond their already full plates. But their love for the game and the importance they feel football has on high school athletes mean they are willing to take on the extra load.

“This year our focus is to stay very present, be there for the kids and make sure we are doing what the school board and admin,” Wendell head coach Michael Konrad said.

“We plan to play a full season and we are doing what we can to make it happen,” Hansen head coach Jim Rife said.

“Bubbles”

Long before the word coronavirus became a household term, coaches preached to their players the idea of controlling what they can control and not worrying about outside matters. This mantra has never been more fitting than in the current situation. Coaches across the Magic Valley are choosing to put their focus on the here and now, not the nebulous maybe.

“I really strongly believe in things that we can control,” Gooding head coach Cameron Andersen said. “We said from the very beginning that with the protocols, we don’t have any control of them. We are just simply going to do them. We are going to get the kids on the field and keep coaching them until we are told we can’t. We are having fun, we’re being positive, and the kids are buying in.

“We want to make sure these kids are receiving the things football gives them.”

At Twin Falls High School, first-year head coach Ben Kohring has a unique approach to this idea.

“We are the Twin Falls bubble,” he said.

High school football

Player Iradukunda Enery runs the ball after a catch during practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Twin Falls High School.

Bubble? Major League Soccer, the NBA, WNBA, NHL, and in some ways Major League Baseball, all resumed their respective sports in bubbles – self-contained, meticulously-controlled environments that eliminate physical contact with the outside world. In this way athletes, coaches, and support staff can continue their work and are almost guaranteed to avoid close proximity to people infected with COVID-19. No one leaves the bubble, and no one enters without self-quarantining and being tested for the virus.

While high school sports programs can’t maintain a true bubble – students go to school, back home to their families, stores, restaurants, etc. – there is a measure of control coaches do have on their team’s environment. A lot of it involves those same IHSAA-suggested and district-adopted protocols.

“Our main concern is just keeping everyone healthy and trying to make sure there is a season,” said Canyon Ridge head coach Sean Impomeni.

Wood River’s Shane Carden echoed the sentiment: “Let’s do everything right. It takes a lot of little things to make it right, and if we want the season, we have to do them. We can’t control some of these things, but we have to stay optimistic and work as if it’s going to happen.”

The biggest concern with combining football and a virus that spreads through saliva droplets is the very nature of the game itself. It is impossible to block, hit, tackle, or defend a receiver while social distancing. Spit, sweat and physical contact are common on a football field. The idea of bubbles is great, but most of that control goes out the window once a game starts.

“We can control our own environment, but not that of any opponent,” Lighthouse head coach Cory Holloway said. “Quite honestly, when the whistle blows it’s football.”

Financial Impact

In Idaho, as in many states, high school football is a “revenue sport.” The funds generated from gate sales and concessions at football games provide financial support for other sports at a school. Should a football game – or an entire season – be canceled, or should a district have to adhere to limited capacity guidelines for their stadiums, there would be financial ramifications.

“Football is pretty important to schools,” said Kimberly athletic director Kirby Bright. “You make most of your income from home football games, and that funds your non-revenue athletics.

“Some of these non-revenue athletics still go to state, and that has to be financed," he said. "Without football, that puts a significant hit on your budget.”

Bright mentioned that although money would be saved from not paying football officials and timekeepers, and not having to pay bus fees for the team to travel, it wouldn’t be enough to balance the ledger.

“You might be saving a little in the fall, but you’re not generating,” he said. “If you still have your winter and spring sports, you need to have that money to pay for them.”

Without funds from football, other sports would be forced to foot the bill.

“Financially, football dictates so many things for other sports,” Gooding’s Cameron Anderson said. “If sports go away, football will likely come back, but other sports won’t. Then those kids who play other sports miss out on the lessons sports provide.”

Bright added that getting students on the field – and court or track – is what everyone wants, even if it means operating with a tight budget for a while.

“If we don’t make a dime this fall, and all our kids get to play, then it is worth it,” he said. “But we want them safe as well.”

Another aspect is the numerous businesses and families that donate money to high school athletic departments in the Magic Valley, specifically to football teams. Some schools have banners or signs they put up to promote and advertise for their sponsors. What happens to that money if a football season is canceled? As with many things related to the coronavirus and its effects, the answer is unknown.

“Do we give it all back?” Jerome head coach Sid Gambles asked. “It’s this kind of stuff I don’t know about or can’t control that has me scared.”

Bright echoed the sentiment.

“This is all so new,” he said. “That is something we might have to think about, but we haven’t yet because we are drinking out of a fire hose trying to get all this figured out.”

What if…

The goal is to play. When the IHSAA released its 52-page document of guidelines and suggestions in July, school district administrators and coaches across the state jumped into action and began putting things into place for sports to happen in Idaho. Protocols were established, training started, and workouts and camps kicked into gear.

But what if things go south? What if a player or a coach tests positive for COVID-19? What if numerous players on a team test positive? What if viral spread is detected in a school or community and a district has to shut down, permanently or temporarily? What if games have to be played in front of empty stands? There are so many unknowns with this football season and accompanying school year.

There are, however, some breadcrumbs to follow. In July, a Jerome player tested positive for the virus, and summer workouts had to be halted while testing, cleaning, and contact tracing took place. When the all-clear came, the Tigers resumed. But what if there is a positive test during the season?

“We don’t necessarily have to shut down,” Jerome head coach Sid Gambles said. “But if there are more it could be considered spread.”

If the season gets canceled, some coaches have already started planning an intramural football competition among students at their schools. Up north in Moscow, the school district has already nixed its fall sports travel and done just that.

Still, that wouldn’t fill the football-less void entirely.

“Football games are social events,” Rife said. “Losing that would be really tough. This team is so important to the community.”

The reality of living with a deadly and uncontrolled virus means things change by the minute. Every day is a new story.

What is known, however, is an absence of Friday night lights will leave small towns across the Gem State missing a vital thread in the fabric of their lives.

“I am planning on playing a full season, and I am going to be disappointed if we don’t play one,” said Burley head coach Dylan Corless.

“Everyone in the community comes to the football game,” Minico’s Keelan McCaffrey said. “We have middle school kids wearing their jerseys, parents rocking Minico gear and a full stadium. Without sports, that will create a void that we can’t fill.”

