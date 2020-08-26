Time for Friday night lights: Teams push to play amid coronavirus uncertainties

Over the years, high school football has outgrown its label as simply a game. It’s a way of life for communities across the state of Idaho. When August rolls around, everyone knows athletes are beginning fall camp, and the sound of shoulder pads and helmets can soon be heard in neighborhoods. When that first fall crispness is felt in the air, it’s time to grab a hoodie and head to the stadium for some Friday night lights.
But in 2020, the nostalgia of high school football is on the ropes, and the excitement for the season is overshadowed by worry. The weather will be getting colder soon, but players, coaches, fans and parents alike have shared anxiety about what might happen when teams try to play and what they will do if their stadiums remain dark and lifeless come September.
The highly-contagious Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and the accompanying Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have the possibility of a high school football season up in the air.
The state of Idaho and its school districts have put protocols and guidelines in place in an attempt to allow football to be played, but no one knows if it will guarantee a season. There are financial implications of a canceled season and undoubtedly, a community impact.
Safety Measures and Protocols
On July 16, the IHSAA published guidelines that must be followed in order for school-sponsored sports to resume. It stated, "It is the goal of the Idaho High School Activities Association to start all activities on time this fall.”
This document mandated four components: All schools must have a plan in place regarding fan attendance of games, a travel plan for practices and games, a plan to handle any positive COVID-19 tests from coaches or athletes, and a return to participate plan for the athletes. It declared that everything put into place by school districts must be in conjunction with local health departments and follow reopening guidelines established by Governor Brad Little.
The 52-page document goes on to offer contingency planning recommendations that can be adopted by schools across the Gem State.
In keeping these guidelines open-ended, IHSAA director Ty Jones and his assistants, along with the board of directors, allowed flexibility for school districts to plan according to the local level of community spread. Administrators in the state adopted many of the IHSAA-suggested protocols and began building their return-to-sports plans.
Additionally, each district developed a framework to determine how instruction would be delivered during the 2020-21 school year; in person, online, or a hybrid. Most of these plans involve a color system associated with the current level of safety of a community and include an accompanying method of learning. They also determine the status of that district’s sports.
In Twin Falls, for example, green means all instruction is in-person and sports are a go with no restrictions. Yellow involves students in class and limited fans in the stands – with face masks and appropriate social distancing. Orange is a hybrid of online instruction and staggered groups in buildings, and games are played with no one in attendance. Red is fully online learning and sports are canceled. Every district developed its own version of the same idea.
If Twin Falls were to go into red, all games and practices would be canceled until the district moves back into one of the other colors.
“There is no rescheduling,” said Bruin Twin athletic director Nancy Jones. “It’s absolutely canceled.”
For a time Minico School District was in its orange category, which means unless it changed, the Spartans would open their football season inside an empty stadium. The neighboring district, Cassia County – schools in Burley, Oakley, Declo, and Malta – are in yellow, and will have fans in attendance. Clearly, complications abound when each district creates its own plan.
“Every school has different guidelines and protocols so we have had a hard time trying to get everyone on the same page,” Jones said. “For example, Wood River has said that unless an opponent is in green they are not playing them. So if we don’t get into green, our game against them is off.”
It’s important to point out that districts are not facilitating COVID-19 tests. If a student feels sick in the Twin Falls School District, for example, they are asked questions about their symptoms. If they have at least two symptoms, their temperature is taken. If it’s high, they are sent home and can’t come back to school until 10 days have passed since they first began exhibiting symptoms and they have gone three days without any, or if they get a COVID test and it comes back negative.
If an athlete gets sick, with coronavirus or something else, they will likely miss some time. That may seem excessive, but it’s what is necessary to prevent viral spread and to keep teams playing, schools say.
“Our mission is to save the season,” Jones said.
In the Magic Valley, the common theme among football coaches is they will do whatever it takes in order for the athletes to play.
“If the state of Idaho is a go, we are a go,” Minico head coach Keelan McCaffrey said. “For our kids and our coaches, we are very proactive, and we do what we have to do. If we need to wear masks, clean footballs, whatever, we will do it to protect the kids. I want our kids and our seniors to play football.”
All in all, coaches have more to worry about and monitor beyond their already full plates. But their love for the game and the importance they feel football has on high school athletes mean they are willing to take on the extra load.
“This year our focus is to stay very present, be there for the kids and make sure we are doing what the school board and admin,” Wendell head coach Michael Konrad said.
“We plan to play a full season and we are doing what we can to make it happen,” Hansen head coach Jim Rife said.
“Bubbles”
Long before the word coronavirus became a household term, coaches preached to their players the idea of controlling what they can control and not worrying about outside matters. This mantra has never been more fitting than in the current situation. Coaches across the Magic Valley are choosing to put their focus on the here and now, not the nebulous maybe.
“I really strongly believe in things that we can control,” Gooding head coach Cameron Andersen said. “We said from the very beginning that with the protocols, we don’t have any control of them. We are just simply going to do them. We are going to get the kids on the field and keep coaching them until we are told we can’t. We are having fun, we’re being positive, and the kids are buying in.
“We want to make sure these kids are receiving the things football gives them.”
At Twin Falls High School, first-year head coach Ben Kohring has a unique approach to this idea.
“We are the Twin Falls bubble,” he said.
Bubble? Major League Soccer, the NBA, WNBA, NHL, and in some ways Major League Baseball, all resumed their respective sports in bubbles – self-contained, meticulously-controlled environments that eliminate physical contact with the outside world. In this way athletes, coaches, and support staff can continue their work and are almost guaranteed to avoid close proximity to people infected with COVID-19. No one leaves the bubble, and no one enters without self-quarantining and being tested for the virus.
While high school sports programs can’t maintain a true bubble – students go to school, back home to their families, stores, restaurants, etc. – there is a measure of control coaches do have on their team’s environment. A lot of it involves those same IHSAA-suggested and district-adopted protocols.
“Our main concern is just keeping everyone healthy and trying to make sure there is a season,” said Canyon Ridge head coach Sean Impomeni.
Wood River’s Shane Carden echoed the sentiment: “Let’s do everything right. It takes a lot of little things to make it right, and if we want the season, we have to do them. We can’t control some of these things, but we have to stay optimistic and work as if it’s going to happen.”
The biggest concern with combining football and a virus that spreads through saliva droplets is the very nature of the game itself. It is impossible to block, hit, tackle, or defend a receiver while social distancing. Spit, sweat and physical contact are common on a football field. The idea of bubbles is great, but most of that control goes out the window once a game starts.
“We can control our own environment, but not that of any opponent,” Lighthouse head coach Cory Holloway said. “Quite honestly, when the whistle blows it’s football.”
Financial Impact
In Idaho, as in many states, high school football is a “revenue sport.” The funds generated from gate sales and concessions at football games provide financial support for other sports at a school. Should a football game – or an entire season – be canceled, or should a district have to adhere to limited capacity guidelines for their stadiums, there would be financial ramifications.
“Football is pretty important to schools,” said Kimberly athletic director Kirby Bright. “You make most of your income from home football games, and that funds your non-revenue athletics.
“Some of these non-revenue athletics still go to state, and that has to be financed," he said. "Without football, that puts a significant hit on your budget.”
Bright mentioned that although money would be saved from not paying football officials and timekeepers, and not having to pay bus fees for the team to travel, it wouldn’t be enough to balance the ledger.
“You might be saving a little in the fall, but you’re not generating,” he said. “If you still have your winter and spring sports, you need to have that money to pay for them.”
Without funds from football, other sports would be forced to foot the bill.
“Financially, football dictates so many things for other sports,” Gooding’s Cameron Anderson said. “If sports go away, football will likely come back, but other sports won’t. Then those kids who play other sports miss out on the lessons sports provide.”
Bright added that getting students on the field – and court or track – is what everyone wants, even if it means operating with a tight budget for a while.
“If we don’t make a dime this fall, and all our kids get to play, then it is worth it,” he said. “But we want them safe as well.”
Another aspect is the numerous businesses and families that donate money to high school athletic departments in the Magic Valley, specifically to football teams. Some schools have banners or signs they put up to promote and advertise for their sponsors. What happens to that money if a football season is canceled? As with many things related to the coronavirus and its effects, the answer is unknown.
“Do we give it all back?” Jerome head coach Sid Gambles asked. “It’s this kind of stuff I don’t know about or can’t control that has me scared.”
Bright echoed the sentiment.
“This is all so new,” he said. “That is something we might have to think about, but we haven’t yet because we are drinking out of a fire hose trying to get all this figured out.”
What if…
The goal is to play. When the IHSAA released its 52-page document of guidelines and suggestions in July, school district administrators and coaches across the state jumped into action and began putting things into place for sports to happen in Idaho. Protocols were established, training started, and workouts and camps kicked into gear.
But what if things go south? What if a player or a coach tests positive for COVID-19? What if numerous players on a team test positive? What if viral spread is detected in a school or community and a district has to shut down, permanently or temporarily? What if games have to be played in front of empty stands? There are so many unknowns with this football season and accompanying school year.
There are, however, some breadcrumbs to follow. In July, a Jerome player tested positive for the virus, and summer workouts had to be halted while testing, cleaning, and contact tracing took place. When the all-clear came, the Tigers resumed. But what if there is a positive test during the season?
“We don’t necessarily have to shut down,” Jerome head coach Sid Gambles said. “But if there are more it could be considered spread.”
If the season gets canceled, some coaches have already started planning an intramural football competition among students at their schools. Up north in Moscow, the school district has already nixed its fall sports travel and done just that.
Still, that wouldn’t fill the football-less void entirely.
“Football games are social events,” Rife said. “Losing that would be really tough. This team is so important to the community.”
The reality of living with a deadly and uncontrolled virus means things change by the minute. Every day is a new story.
What is known, however, is an absence of Friday night lights will leave small towns across the Gem State missing a vital thread in the fabric of their lives.
“I am planning on playing a full season, and I am going to be disappointed if we don’t play one,” said Burley head coach Dylan Corless.
“Everyone in the community comes to the football game,” Minico’s Keelan McCaffrey said. “We have middle school kids wearing their jerseys, parents rocking Minico gear and a full stadium. Without sports, that will create a void that we can’t fill.”
Burley Bobcats
Head coach: Dylan Corless, 2nd year
Record: 3-6
Playoffs: none
Burley looks to continue last year’s strong defensive effort with a senior-laden group on that side of the ball. Linebacker Jake Bracken, cornerbacks McCray Mort and Damien Castillo, and end Judson Mathis are slated to lead what should be a tough Bobcat defense.
“I would like to see these four lead by example and help the rest of the team understand what working together means,” said Burley head coach Dylan Corless.
On offense, Corless’ Bobcats are a young group that will be led by two senior receivers in Mort and Slater Watterson. Junior Preston Ramos also returns at running back. Taking the quarterback reigns from the graduated Ethan Gibbons will be junior Treven Fenstermaker, who is anxious to get on the field after breaking his collarbone during the first JV game of the season last year.
“He has some JV experience,” Corless said. “But he has had a really good summer camp and is ready to go.”
With more than 50 kids participating in summer workouts, Burley feels good about its prospects both this season and in the future.
“We’ve had a really good turnout,” Corless said.
Burley travels to Mountain Home to begin its year. The game is slated for Friday, Aug. 28.
Camas County Mushers
Head coach: Rusty Kramer, 5th year
Record: 2-6
Playoffs: lost 63-16 to Lighthouse Christian in first round
Camas County’s line will be the strength of its defense during the 2020 season. Behind the talents of senior end Alex Robles, junior end Dawson Kramer, and senior tackle Marcus Quinonez, the Mushers hope to overpower and confuse opposing offenses.
“Those two ends will be our anchors for sure,” said head coach Rusty Kramer. “We don’t play a lot of zone, but we are changing formations up quite a bit. We will jump to different fronts and are constantly changing up our looks. It keeps the offense on its toes.”
Offensively, Kramer will carry the ball as a running back while Robles will line up at both running back and receiver. Sophomore Marcus Staley is a scat back and receiver Camas County is excited to get on the field. Under center, Kramer isn’t sure what he has quite yet.
“We are trying to figure out this quarterback position,” he said. “Once we do that we will have a better picture of where everyone else will play.”
The Mushers host Rockland on Friday, Aug. 28, to begin their year.
Canyon Ridge Riverhawks
Head coach: Sean Impomeni, 7th year
Record: 3-7
Playoffs: lost 57-7 to Bishop Kelly in first round
The 2019 season was an important step for Canyon Ridge under Sean Impomeni. The Riverhawks defeated Twin Falls for just the second time in the crosstown rivalry series, and qualified for the 4A state playoffs for the third time in their 10-year history as a school. It was their second appearance at state in the last three seasons.
On offense, senior quarterback Brody Osen is a key returning starter. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound signal-caller will lead a young group of skill players and will rely on an undersized but talented group of linemen. Senior Andy Shaw returns to anchor the line, and the Riverhawks add Ridgevue senior transfer Colby Hagan.
“We like what Hagan did in camp,” Impomeni said. “Our line is going to be a bit smaller, but there is some experience there.”
Defensively, Christian “Jet” Perez is the focal point for a young defense that also includes free safety Carson Sainsbury, linebackers Wyatt Summers and Braden Clark, and defensive lineman Sam Lupumba.
“Jet is the only senior in that group,” Impomeni said. “We are going to focus on running to the ball and tackling. We want to create turnovers and get the ball back for our offense.”
The Riverhawks begin the year on the road at Wood River on Friday, Aug. 28.
Carey Panthers
Head coach: Lane Kirkland, 20th year
Record: 10-2
Playoffs: lost 34-28 in overtime to Lighthouse Christian in championship
Carey has played in the last three 1A DII state championship contests, and the Panthers look to make a return trip in 2020.
Senior Hunter Smith returns for his third year as Carey’s starting quarterback. The Panthers also have a number of senior weapons back in running back/tight end Dallin Parke, running back Chase Gross, and skill players Wyatt Degn and Wyatt Mecham. The offensive line will be anchored by senior Adrian Gonzalez.
“We have a lot of fast kids coming back, and a lot of new ones to introduce,” said head coach Lane Kirkland. “We are a balanced offense as we have some younger kids who are quick in space.”
On the other side of the ball, Parke and Smith will play defensive back, Gross and sophomore Connor Simpson are linebackers, and Gonzalez will man the middle of the trenches at nose guard.
Carey hosts Challis on Friday, Aug. 28, for its season opener.
Castleford Wolves
Head coach: Brian Lowry, 4th year
Record: 2-6
Playoffs: none
Second team all-conference offensive lineman and now a senior Colton Leitch will anchor the trenches on both sides of the ball for Castleford.
The Wolves begin their season Aug. 30 on the road against Hansen. A home game against non-conference opponent Shoshone follows the week after, on Sept. 4. And on Sept. 11 Castleford once again hits the road, but this time for its first league game of the year when it takes on the Blue Devils in Dietrich.
Declo Hornets
Head coach: Joshua Stewart, 2nd year
Record: 6-4
Playoffs: lost 48-7 to McCall-Donnelly in quarterfinals
Last year the Hornets spent the season installing and getting accustomed to a new defensive scheme. For the 2020 season, they will do the same thing with their offense.
“We have been wing-T forever,” said second-year head coach Joshua Stewart. “We will still be similar with our blocking scheme, but we are going to run things out of the shotgun. It’s kind of a hybrid.”
After missing last season with an elbow injury, senior Gabe Matthews takes the reins of the offensive and will start at quarterback.
“He’s going to run things for us and do a good job,” Stewart said.
Declo also returns senior receiver Peyton Silcock, senior H-back McKade Vail, and senior offensive linemen Jovani Gomez, Miguel Juarez, and Elijah Koyle.
Many of the same athletes will play on the defensive side of the ball starting with Juarez and Gomez anchoring the defensive line. Junior Derek Matthews will be the quarterback of the defense from his middle linebacker position.
“He’s our go-to guy on that side of the ball, and a good leader,” Stewart said.
Senior Brogan Matthews will play safety, while senior Braden Darrington will play along the defensive line.
Declo opens its 2020 season hosting West Jefferson on Friday, Aug. 28.
Dietrich Blue Devils
Head coach: Rick Astle, 4th year
Record: 7-3
Playoffs: lost 42-28 to Lighthouse Christian in quarterfinals
The Blue Devils have a total of 17 kids out for football this season, and six of them are seniors. Head coach Rick Astle has a lot of experience on the line on both sides of the ball, and senior Brady Power will anchor the defense as if he was a coach on the field.
“He’ll play wherever I need him on defense,” Astle said. “He is such an athlete.
“I have a total of 17 guys, so we will be playing some iron man football with some never leaving the field.”
In the trenches, seniors Senneth Hendrix, Lester Nance, Manny Cabrera, and Felipe Vargas will all play along the defensive and offensive lines.
Senior Wes Shaw is back at linebacker and running back for Dietrich.
Dietrich begins its year by hosting Garden Valley Friday, Aug. 28.
Filer Wildcats
Head coach: Ty Hess, 2nd year
Record: 1-8
Playoffs: none
Second-year Filer head coach Ty Hess is adamant that everything with his team starts on the lines as it eyes a playoff spot, and he’s happy to have 6-foot-4, 315-pound senior Cooper “Big Coop” Trease back to anchor both sides of the ball.
He’s a big, strong dude,” Hess said. “He worked hard in the offseason and nearly doubled his strength. He will definitely shore up the line.”
Featuring 13 seniors on the team, the Wildcats return nearly its entire starting offense in 2020. This includes quarterback Logan Lockwood, running back/receiver Austin Perkins, offensive lineman Eian Wolf, and junior receivers/running backs Jonah DeLeon and Vernon Adams. Junior Joseph Bertao, in his first year playing football, is a wild card athlete Filer will line up at receiver.
In addition to Big Coop in the middle on defense, the Wildcats return senior middle linebacker Jett VanBiesen, junior linebacker Chris Coach, lineman Joey McKay, and safety/cornerback Kelson Gillett. Perkins will start at defensive back for the third year in a row.
“They are ready to go,” Hess said. “We’ve been scrimmaging against other schools and our kids have looked really good. They have been getting after it.”
Filer begins the season on the road when it travels to Ashton take on 2A opponent North Fremont on Friday, Aug. 28.
Glenns Ferry Pilots
Head coach: Lonnie Funkhouser, 2nd year
Record: 3-6
Playoffs: none
Lonnie Funkhouser enters his second season with the Pilots as they look to improve on last year’s 3-6 record. And with more than 30 athletes ready to play – including 11 freshman – they have the pieces to make it happen.
This year, Glenns Ferry will rely on junior Wyatt Castagneto to direct its offense. Between him and senior Allan Deleon, Funkhouser plans to develop a potent ground attack.
“We are going to be running the ball more this year, he said. “That will be our focus.”
On the other side for Glenns Ferry, senior linebacker Bradley Christensen and senior defensive end Wyatt Wootan will lead the charge. Castagneto is set to play both ways – as is often the case in 8-man football – and will be an outside linebacker.
Funkhouser’s team is young and he looks forward to seeing who else rises to the occasion.
“We are going to have to have some guys step up,” he said.
Glenns Ferry opens its 2020 season on Friday, Aug. 28, with a non-conference road game at Lighthouse Christian.
Gooding Senators
Head coach: Cameron Anderson, 11th year
Record: 8-2
Playoffs: lost 47-20 to Sugar-Salem in quarterfinals
It’s impossible to replace a special talent like quarterback Shane Jennings, but Gooding and 11th-year head coach Cameron Andersen plan to keep on rolling with a new-look group of Senators.
“What you do is you find the next guys and build around their talents,” Andersen said. “You don’t try to make anybody be someone else.”
Gooding’s offense will be led by junior signal-caller Kurtis Adkinson, who was an all-state linebacker one season ago. The 6-foot-2, 255-pound Adkinson has a different build and skill set than Jennings, but his athleticism and effectiveness will help the Senators keep scoring points. Senior Jasen Faulkner will also line up under center at times.
Senior slot receiver and emerging star Logan Anderson, and junior tight end Colston Loveland, will be some of the weapons Adkinson has at his disposal.
Gooding also returns five offensive linemen who started at least one game last season.
On the defensive side of the ball, Logan Anderson at safety will be a huge force for the Senators, as will cornerback AJ Darcy. Adkinson will continue to play linebacker while Loveland will get time at safety. Senior defensive lineman Preston Thiemann is an underrated Senator who causes problems for opposing offenses.
“This year we will be a true junior and senior varsity team for the first time as head coach. It’s so nice we have built depth enough to do that.”
Gooding faces Jerome on the road on Friday, Aug. 28, to begin its 2020 campaign.
Hagerman Pirates
Head coach: Dana Strong, 1st year
Record: 2-6
Playoffs: none
After five years as head coach of North Gem High School in Bancroft, Idaho, Dana Strong makes his way west to take the reins of the Hagerman Pirates.
Despite not being sure on who his starting quarterback will be, Strong returns running back Codey McCrorey, a big, bruising rusher who will anchor the offense.
“He is our top player both ways,” Strong said. “He missed most of last year with an injury, but he’s 6 foot 2, 230 pounds, and surprisingly quick.”
Junior Rennick Moore and sophomore Cameron Zeitner are competing for the quarterback position, and if Zeitner wins out, Moore will see the field as a second running back.
Defensively, a trio of seniors lead the way for Hagerman in end McRorey, who will play end, linebacker Ryan Nelson, and tackle Jesse Titone.
“These three anchored it last year and they will again this year,” Strong said.
Hagerman opens its season at home against Horseshoe Bend on Friday, Sept. 4.
Hansen Huskies
Head coach: Jim Rife, 4th year
Record: 2-6
Playoffs: none
The Huskies, under head coach Jim Rife, look to continue their steady climb upward. Gone are the days of having to combine with Murtaugh just to field a team; Hansen has more than 20 kids out for football this season.
While still young, Hansen does have one senior who will be the focal point on both sides of the ball; senior Jonathan Camarillo.
Camarillo is the Huskies’ quarterback, but also plays linebacker and defensive end, depending on the formation. Sophomores Jason Orozco (running back), Elway Pickett (running back/receiver), and offensive lineman Aiden Egbert are also key components of the Hansen offense.
“Jonathan is my only senior and we only have three juniors,” Rife said. “We are pretty young, but we have good speed this year.”
In addition to Camarillo, junior defensive backs Tom Gibson and Jacob Pittman, plus lineman Ethan Leitchy, will be crucial as the Huskies cover the full-size field on defense.
“My big thing is consistency year in and year out,” Rife said. “With this being our fourth year together, these kids have all played with me from the get-go. They understand what the program is and what we want to be.”
The Huskies host rival Murtaugh on Friday, Aug 28 to start its year.
Jerome Tigers
Head coach: Sid Gambles, 9th year
Record: 7-4
Playoffs: lost 45-16 to Middleton in quarterfinals
Jerome had a renaissance season in 2019, and despite losing some key contributors from that squad, the Tigers are primed for another big year. Big-armed quarterback Dalan Thompson, now a senior, is back and has returning weapon Shayler Bingham as a top target. Junior Gavin Capps was injured one season ago, but his large body and athleticism will be a boon at the tight end position. Gone is receiver Garrett Elison, but his younger brother Colton, a junior, looks to fill that void.
“We will use the Elison kid just like we did his older brother,” said Jerome head coach Sid Gambles. “He’s pretty dynamic.”
The Tigers also have key returners on the offensive line in junior David Gill and senior Porter Wright. Sophomore Keenan Blair will be a strong presence at that position as well.
Defensively, senior linebacker JW James looks to anchor Jerome along with senior defensive lineman Joe Stevenson, senior linebacker/defensive end Jayden McIntyre, and Bingham at cornerback. Elison will also play corner for the Tigers.
“The rest of the spots are kind of up for grabs,” Gambles said. “But we feel good about our defense again this year.”
The Tigers host Gooding on Friday, Aug 28, to start their year.
Kimberly Bulldogs
Head coach: Rich Bishop, 8th year
Record: 5-5
Playoffs: lost 64-29 to Fruitland in first round
The Bulldogs have only missed the 3A state playoffs once under head coach Rich Bishop – his first season in 2013. The Bulldogs are primed for another run in 2020 with a number of key returners on both sides of the ball.
On offense, junior quarterback Heath Owens is the linchpin.
“He has to be a leader and make good decisions for us,” Bishop said.
Senior receivers Brett Bronson and Quinn O’Donnell will stretch the field for the Bulldogs, while junior Race Widmier and senior Riley Mickelson look to replace four-time all-state running back McKade Huft.
“Coming off a broken hip last year as a sophomore, Race has worked hard in the offseason,” Bishop said. “He has great vision and runs hard.
“Riley is a downhill runner and can be that guy to get some of the tough yards.”
Senior Trace Mayo will move from defensive end to linebacker as the Bulldogs want to use his versatility to their benefit. Defensive ends Trevor Hammond and Cody Mendonca, linebacker/defensive back Trevor Christensen, and linebacker Calix Jones – all seniors – will lead the current version of what was a stingy Kimberly defense last season.
“Trevor and Cody bring length, athleticism, and strength,” Bishop said. “Both are about 6 foot 3 or 6 foot 4 and over 200 pounds, but move really well. We will hopefully be able to get pressure on the passer to help our pass defense.”
The Bulldogs host Snake River Friday, Aug. 28, to begin their season.
Lighthouse Christian Lions
Head coach: Cory Holloway, 7th year
Record: 11-0
Playoffs: won 1A DII state championship, 34-28 in OT over Carey
It will be a season of transition for the Lighthouse Lions in 2020. Not only did they lose a number of key players from their state championship squad last year, but the program is moving up a division to 1A DI to play in a tough Snake River Conference.
“We lost six starters to injuries in the last five games and still found a way to make it happen,” head coach Cory Holloway said. “Our motto last year was, ‘Next man up,’ and we will carry that into this year. Last year set us up. It will be harder, but we are prepared.”
On offense, Lighthouse will rely on senior quarterback Collin Holloway, senior running back Chance Gaskill, and junior receiver Clay Silva. Those three accounted for plenty of touchdowns one season ago.
“Having those three back is the foundation of things,” Cory Holloway said. “Everyone knows we’re trying to get the ball to Clay. It’s not a mystery. He can turn a 3-yard pass into a long touchdown.”
Holloway is also excited about senior center Kevin Holliday, who didn’t play until starting the state semifinal and final last season, and didn’t flub a single snap.
On the defensive side of the ball, Gaskill at linebacker/defensive line will be the keystone for the Lions. Holloway at safety and Silva at cornerback will also play important roles. Senior defensive end Kaden Dejong returns after suffering a bad leg break early in the 2019 season.
“We lost so much on defense,” Holloway said. “But we have some key guys back and we will go from there.”
The Lions will host Glenns Ferry Friday, Aug. 28, for a non-conference season opener.
Minico Spartans
Head coach: Keelan McCaffrey, 3rd year
Record: 8-3
Playoffs: lost 42-14 to Blackfoot in quarterfinals
Minico looks to maintain its title as a serious state contender under third-year head coach Keelan McCaffrey. Behind a senior-driven defense, the Spartans have all the parts to make a deep run in the playoffs.
“We return a lot of dudes back there,” McCaffrey said.
Among those seniors are linebackers Dawson Osterhout (who McCaffrey calls a tackling machine) and Kent Merrill, cornerback Cannon Schow, safety Nick Sorenson, and defensive end Johnny Hernandez.
“Nick is kind of our coach out there. He’s smart and savvy,” McCaffrey said. “Johnny is an absolute monster. He should have been an all-state player last year with 8.5 or 9.5 sacks.”
Minico also expects big contributions from sophomore linebacker Brevin Trenkle and junior Easton Arthur.
On offense, Trenkle will play quarterback and running back. Seniors Jace LaRoque and Joaquin Chavez will be joined by junior Peyton McManus to provide plenty of weapons at receiver. Senior Karter Zampedri returns at running back and fullback, replacing standout Rylan Chandler.
“He’s a big, physical dude,” McCaffrey said of Zampedri.
The Spartans have to replace a lot on the offensive line, but returning senior Bryan Guzman is a good anchor. Junior Luke Arthur played some as a sophomore and will contribute on the front lines.
Minico faces Skyline of Idaho Falls on Friday, Aug. 28, as part of the annual Rocky Mountain Rumble. The game is a neutral site location at Madison High School in Rexburg.
Murtaugh Red Devils
Head coach: Todd Jensen, 4th year
Record: 5-5
Playoffs: lost 52-14 to Carey in quarterfinals
Murtaugh makes the jump from 1A DI to 1A DII for the 2020 season, and the Red Devils are looking to qualify for the state playoffs for the fourth year in a row.
“We’ve made it a little further in the playoffs in the last three years,” said head coach Todd Jensen. “We are looking to continue to build on that.”
Defensively, senior Zac Gunnell, a three-year starter on the defensive line, is back to anchor Murtaugh’s efforts.
“We expect big things from him,” Jensen said.
Senior safety Ty Stanger, junior lineman, and senior Swiss Army Knife Wes Stanger also return for the Red Devils.
On the other side of the ball. Gunnell will play center while Martinez will line up as a guard. Quarterback Ty Stanger has receiver Wes Stanger as a weapon on the outside.
Murtaugh renews its rivalry with Hansen for its season opener on Friday, Aug. 28. This game will be at Hansen.
Oakley Hornets
Head coach: Brennan Jones, 2nd year
Record: 9-2
Playoffs: lost 50-22 to Prairie in semifinals
Oakley is set up for yet another winning season, and the Hornets have their eyes on a state championship after coming up short in the semifinals one year ago.
“I have a host of kids coming back,” said head coach Brennan Jones. “We have 12 or 13 seniors coming back, guys who have played a lot of minutes.
“Winning is an expectation here and we don’t expect to be anywhere short of where we were last year.”
The Hornets will use a pair of quarterbacks in senior Jace Robinson and junior Payton Beck. Seniors Beto Bobadilla, Clay Douglas, and Jaren Yeck make up a formidable Oakley offensive line.
Now a senior, second team all-state receiver Austin Cranney is back, as is junior tight end Corbin Bedke and senior running backs Robert Wybenga and Isaac Mitton.
On defense, many of the same names will line up to play. This includes linebackers Wybenga, a first team all-conference player, and Mitton, who racked up over 130 tackles in 2019. Junior Dace Stones will also play a key role for the Hornets at defensive back and linebacker.
Oakley begins its campaign Friday, Aug. 28, at Raft River.
Raft River Trojans
Head coach: Chad Evans, 3rd year
Record: 6-4
Playoffs: lost 60-26 to Prairie in quarterfinals
A significant senior presence has Raft River ready to maintain its status as a state title contender heading into the 2020 season.
Back is all-state offensive lineman Ryan Spaeth, all-state running back Ethan Bernad, quarterback Bodee Spencer, and receiver Jed Boden.
“We have to replace our other guard and our center, but Spaeth is a great anchor,” said head coach Chad Evans. “Ethan is lights-out fast.”
Adam Boden will get time at running back as well, and junior receiver/tight end Seth Tracy is expected to play a big role on offense.
On the other side of the ball, Spaeth returns following a second team all-state season on the defensive line. Adam Boden will play linebacker, and senior Kagen Knudsen will play defensive back.
“We have some other kids who are going to step up and get some good playing time,” Evans said.
The Trojans’ season opener is a home non-conference game against Oakley. It is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28.
Richfield Tigers
Head coach: Buck Hendren, 15th year
Record: 2-5
Playoffs: none
The last two seasons have seen Richfield play almost exclusively a JV schedule as a lower number of upperclassmen meant the Tigers weren’t quite ready for varsity ball. In 2020, however, the only move is up.
“We are back in the conference this time,” said head coach Buck Hendren. “We have about 11 kids and I didn’t lose anybody from last year’s young group. We have a very familiar team and I felt it would be good to take the next step.”
Defensively, sophomores Carsn Perks at linebacker and Hudson Lucero at end are the key players that will lead Richfield.
“Both got a ton of experience last year,” Hendren said.
On offense, Perks will play quarterback and Lucero running back.
Richfield will open the season hosting Shoshone on Friday, Aug 28.
Shoshone Indians
Head coach: Michael Perry, 8th year
Record: 3-3
Playoffs: none
Shoshone is set to play a combination varsity/ JV schedule for the third consecutive season. With 15 kids out for the football team this year, it’s simply a numbers game.
The Indians will field a varsity team against Richfield, Castleford, Glenns Ferry, and Rockland. The rest of its schedule will be against JV competition.
Senior Alex Rasmussen and junior Carlos Leros will anchor both the offensive and defensive lines. Senior Colby Verneou at quarterback and junior Austin Stoll at quarterback are two more key contributors.
“We are expecting big things from those four,” head coach Michael Perry said.
The Indians begins their 2020 football season with a road game against the Richfield Tigers on Friday, Aug. 28.
Twin Falls Bruins
Head coach: Ben Kohring, 1st year
Record: 3-6
Playoffs: none
Following the second retirement of longtime head coach Allyn Reynolds, Twin Falls turns to Ben Kohring, who has been an assistant with the Bruins for 13 years. One of his tasks is to guide Twin back to the 4A state playoffs, which it missed in 2019.
“I have coached everything but quarterbacks,” Kohring said.
And Twin Falls is set this season in the quarterback department with the return of Nick Swensen, now a senior, who has started under center since his sophomore year. Following the graduation of bruising running back Jarod Perry, plus a number of experienced offensive linemen, junior all-purpose back Jace Mahlke and senior scatback Colton Rasmussen will carry the load.
“We don’t have as much experience in the trenches as our line is pretty young,” Kohring said. “We will try to give Jace the ball in a lot of different ways. And Colton will line up everywhere in multiple formations.”
Defensively, seniors Tyler Robbins (linebacker), Marcus Garcia (end), Emery Iradukunda (cornerback), along with junior free safety Luke Moon, will be the physical and vocal leaders. Kohring plans to adapt his defense to best fit the skill set of his players.
“We will make changes based on the athletes that we have,” he said. “We will stay close to what our base was last year, but it’s a different year with different athletes.”
The Bruins’ opener is a road trip to Caldwell to face Vallivue on Friday, Aug. 28.
Valley Vikings
Head coach: Ryon Jarvis, 5th year
Record: 4-5
Playoffs: none
Valley is making the transition back to 11-man football and will rejoin the 2A Canyon Conference after spending six seasons in 1A DI. Head coach Ryon Jarvis says the change hasn’t been difficult on his players.
“That part is good. It is going pretty smooth,” he said. “Most of our moves and concepts are the same. That transition has not been very hard.”
Offensively, the Vikings return three key senior skill players in quarterback Rawlin Godfrey, receiver Tony Ruiz, and receiver Brody Mussmann.
“We will be a spread formation team and we will be pretty balanced,” Jarvis said. “Mussmann is our possession receiver, but we will take some shots down the field when the opportunity presents itself.”
Jarvis says his athletes will be playing on both sides of the ball, something they are used to as it is common in 8-man football. He declined to mention specific players, but he is expecting a solid team effort.
“I hope we can be a gap-control, forceful defense,” he said.
The Vikings travel to Marsing on Friday, Aug. 28, to open their year.
Wendell Trojans
Head coach: Michael Konrad, 2nd year
Record: 1-6
Playoffs: none
The back end of Wendell’s defense will be formidable this season, led by a trio of linebackers and a safety with plenty of game time between them. Senior linebackers Remington Winmill and Tegan Dunn and junior Jared Hess, plus senior free safety Joey Ward, lead the way for the Trojans.
“They all played together last year, and they have a lot of experience,” said head coach Michael Konrad. “Joey has stepped up all summer and has kept a positive attitude. He will direct things from the back.”
Junior defensive end Aden Bunn returns to anchor the trenches as well.
On offense, Ward is slated to play quarterback while Bunn will be a weapon at slot receiver. Wendell boasts a trio of talented outside receivers in senior Isaac Slade and juniors Bode French and Matthew Dahl.
“We are still working on creating an identity,” Konrad said. “It’s still a really big goal for me. We have to figure out who we are.
Wendell kicks things off by hosting Nampa Christian on Friday, Aug. 28.
Wood River Wolverines
Head coach: Shane Carden, 2nd year
Record: 1-6
Playoffs: none
Second-year head coach Shane Carden and Wood River have a quarterback battle on hand heading into the 2020 season. Senior Matt Meyers and sophomore Sawyer Grafft are the duo fighting to get under center.
“Those two are really pushing each other,” Carden said. “They are friends and they are really engaging in a great competition to get on the field.”
Whoever wins that battle will have plenty of help in the backfield as the Wolverines return senior slot receiver/running back Andres Salamanca, senior running back Eli Trevino, and a pair of senior slot receivers in Ethan Shoemaker and Eli Fuller. Senior offensive lineman Drake Humphreys will anchor the trenches.
Wood River also expects to get carries from junior running back Asher Stern and senior running back Casey Erickson, who transferred in from Minnesota. Sophomore Zach Dilworth will work as an outside receiver.
Senior middle linebacker Tuffer Manning will quarterback the Wolverine defense, alongside Meyers at outside backer. Salamanca will get time on the field as a hybrid linebacker/defensive back, while seniors Victor Solis and Gianpierre Fajardo are Wood River’s cornerbacks.
Wood River hosts conference foe Canyon Ridge on Friday, Aug. 28.
Buhl Indians
Head coach: Seth Blick, 5th year
Record: 2-6
Playoffs: none
With a combination of experienced seniors and an athletic, game-ready junior class, the Buhl Indians and head coach Seth Blick enter the 2020 season with the pieces to have a successful year.
“We have a good core group of seniors and we are pushing that class to be their best,” Blick said. “We also have some kids who had a lot of success at the JV level and we are excited to have them playing varsity this season.”
The Indians should have an explosive offense behind senior quarterback Drexler Jaynes, a versatile athlete who will also play some running back. Senior receivers Jose Rivera and Eli Azavedo are back, as is senior offensive lineman Kaden Homan. Junior receiver and part-time quarterback Kaden Ray will contribute as well.
“Our strength this year is we have kids in each one of our skill positions who are a threat to score at any time,” Blick said.
Buhl has many athletes who will play on both sides of the ball. Jaynes will make the transition from cornerback to safety, while Homan will line up as a defensive lineman, and Rivera and Azavedo at outside linebacker.
“A contributor on offense will likely be a contributor on defense,” Blick said.
Buhl opens the season Sept. 4 at home against Burley.
