TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School senior Carter Christensen will be playing defensive line for the College of Idaho football program next year. But it was his commitment to both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball that helped make him the best player he could be, according to TFHS head coach Allyn Reynolds.

Christensen signs with College of Idaho

Twin Falls' Carter Christensen, right, talks to his high school football coach Allyn Reynolds after a signing ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Twin Falls High School. Christensen will be playing for the College of Idaho, located in Caldwell, Idaho.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

"He was one of those guys who really didn't want to play offense," Reynolds said at Christensen's signing ceremony Wednesday. "Through his maturation process, he played more offensive line for us than defensive line. I know that wasn't what he wanted, but he bought into the team and what we do, and that's always so cool."

Christensen was a second-team all-Great Basin selection in both his junior and senior seasons for the Bruins. He added a second-team honor as a defensive lineman his senior year.

The senior said that it took a lot of hard work and dedication off the field to give himself a chance to play college football.

"It was being in the weight room all offseason, just getting bigger and stronger, but also getting faster at the same time," Christensen said. "All of the work in the offseason is what translates onto the field."

Football - Bishop Kelly Vs. Twin Falls

Twin Falls' Carter Christensen (71) and his teammates listen to one of their coaches during their game against Bishop Kelly Friday night, Oct. 27, 2017, at Twin Falls High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Christensen said he will miss his high school teammates and the memories he made as a Bruin. But he's looking forward to the challenge of playing at the next level for the College of Idaho in a system that he sees as a good match for what he brings to the field.

"They have a great program, they have a great culture, and they said that I would be a great fit there. I agree," he said. "Their style of defensive football is something I can be good at."

