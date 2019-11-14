OAKLEY — Even though Oakley is roughly a seven-hour drive from Prairie High School, the Hornets seem to have made a yearly tradition of playing the Pirates in the state semifinals.
The two teams will meet in the Class 1A Division I semifinals for the third straight season this Friday. The last two meetings have been tight games, decided by six or fewer points. Each team has won one of the matchups.
Both squads are used to having to get past the other in order to play in the state championship game.
"It's not that we've been looking forward, because we take things one week at a time, but we kind of knew that we might see these guys again," Oakley senior Chandler Jones said. "That's just how it is. Prairie is gonna be in the playoffs, and Oakley's gonna be there."
But with all of the familiarity involved in the matchup, this game has a slight difference.
For one, Oakley has a new head coach this year — Brennan Jones. Jones was previously an assistant for the Hornets, and he has known and coached the senior class since they were in elementary school. Chandler Jones is his son.
It's a class that has learned and developed together for years. The boys have had plenty of success in their four high school seasons, but each one has ended in heartbreak.
In 2016, when the current seniors were freshmen, they lost to Raft River in the state title game. The next year, Prairie ended their season in the state semifinal with a narrow margin of 42-36.
Last season, the Hornets got their revenge and knocked off Prairie 26-22 in the semifinals before falling to Valley 42-40 in a thrilling state championship game.
But even through painful defeats, the seniors understand that they have been growing and improving, thanks to all of the extra games and practices they receive from going deep into the playoffs year after year.
"There are teams that play eight games and go home and don't really get to see a postseason," senior Josh Nyman said. "Oakley has a legacy of winning games in the postseason, so it kind of comes naturally to us."
Given that there was so much experience and familiarity returning to the team in 2019, Coach Jones said he put a lot of ownership and responsibility on the senior class. In the offseason, he had each of the seniors text him their ideas for a team philosophy, and he distilled the results into a simple motto: Team above self.
The players have carried that motto through, and the result is yet another deep playoff run. But the coach said he isn't surprised.
"We're right where I thought we would be," he said.
Oakley tore through the regular season, going 9-1. They got payback on Valley for last year's state championship game with a 64-14 win, and the only defeat coming as a 20-14 loss to Lost Rivers, one of the top teams in the state.
Now Oakley's focus has turned to the challenge of playing a prolific Prairie team that averages 67 points per game and is undefeated this season.
"From what we've seen on film, they're very similar to what we've seen in the past," Coach Jones said. "They're very disciplined and very well-coached, they have a really good scheme, and their guys play hard."
Oakley typically does not score as many points as Prairie, but they compensate with a stout defense that has given up more than 20 points only once this year. The coach said he expects the matchup to result in less scoring than many of Prairie's games this year, since both teams are so strong defensively.
Another factor to note in this game is the environment. It will be played in the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, which offers relief from the late-fall elements in an indoor facility. If a team is still playing this late into November, it's a win-or-go-home playoff game.
"We're used to the high-risk, high-reward type of thing," senior Levi Jackson said. "We know how to act and what to be ready for."
Still, playing in the northern part of Idaho means a long road trip for Oakley, but the team is used to playing on the road. Of their 11 games this year, only three have been at home.
"The drive's going to suck, but we've been doing it all year, and I'm pretty confident in my boys," Nyman said. "We've put in a good week of practice, and we've just got to show up Friday."
Senior lineman Kade Toribau agreed.
"It's one of the games we've been looking forward to all year," he said.
The game will begin at 7 p.m. Pacific Time.
