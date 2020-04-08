Shrine all-star football game canceled due to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — The outbreak of COVID-19 has claimed another victim on Idaho’s sports schedule.

The Magic Valley Shrine All-Star Football Game, set for Memorial Day, May 25, has been canceled.

The Masonic Lodge of Idaho has issued an order suspending all events indefinitely; the Twin Falls Shrine Club has issued a similar order.

In a letter to Shriners as well as the coaches and players who would be involved in the upcoming game, Laird Stone of the Twin Falls Shrine Council said that the current health information available, along with the activity suspensions, played into the decision.

“Even if those orders were lifted in the next thirty days, it is not in the best interests of our society, our young people, the crowds that would watch the game and other interested people that we hold such a large event at this time,” Stone wrote in the letter.

The game, which would have been the 43rd edition of the event, raises money for the travel fund of Shriners Hospitals. There is an eight-man game and an 11-man game that pits players from northern schools in the area against players from southern schools.