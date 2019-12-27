GOODING — When all was said and done with his high school football career, Gooding quarterback Shane Jennings had his own unique place in his school's athletic history.
The athlete has set seven school records during his time at Gooding. Many of those were career marks which he started working toward during his sophomore season when he took over the starting quarterback job. But it was his transcendent senior season that put him over the top in the record books and earned him the honor of the Times-News 11-man football player of the year.
Following in the footsteps of previous quarterbacks Wyatt Williams and Tyler Visser, both all-state players, Jennings out-performed the two statistically in several areas over his career. This year, he earned his third straight All-Idaho honor as a quarterback.
Jennings' career records include passing attempts (750), completions (472), passing yards (7,373), passing touchdowns (94), total touchdowns (136) and total career yards (10,380). He also set the single-season record for yards in a game with 436 against Caldwell on Oct. 18.
There were plenty of expectations heading into Jennings' senior season, but with the loss of his top receiver, Cayden Loveland, someone else had to step up.
"After last year when Cayden left, everyone was kind of worried about who I was going to throw to and if I'd have the yards," Jennings said.
That did not prove to be a problem. Colston Loveland and Andrew Prince stepped up as reliable targets, and running back Jonathon Carpenter was a steady presence on the ground.
Gooding finished the season 8-2 but lost 47-20 to Sugar-Salem in the state quarterfinal. Sugar-Salem dominated its way through the playoffs and eventually won the state championship game over Homedale, 48-14.
"The state playoffs were a little rough, but that will happen when you play the best team in the state," Jennings said. "I was glad to play those guys and compete against them. Other than that, it was a really good year."
The senior, whose honors this season included offensive player of the year and first-team defensive back in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference, committed to play NCAA Division I football for Eastern Washington University before the season began. He signed his letter of intent on Dec. 18, National Signing Day.
Gooding head coach Cameron Andersen said Jennings will be missed, but he does not see his task as directly replacing his dual-threat quarterback.
"We have some talent coming up, but as far as what Shane's ability is, it's very much Shane and who he was, and we'll never try to replace that," Andersen said.
Jennings' throwing accuracy, athleticism and experience make him a near-perfect fit for the type of offense Eastern Washington runs.
But Ian Shoemaker, the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Eagles, did not immediately point to Jennings' on-field attributes as his most important qualities.
The characteristics Shoemaker emphasized to the Times-News about Jennings were his personality, leadership, and competitiveness.
"The leadership of our program and the way that we're built is around guys like that," Shoemaker said.
