Sawtooth Conference football coaches point to Camas County as the team to watch this season in Magic Valley 1AD2.

And possibly for good reason.

Camas County returns a strong core of athletes with the experience to make an impression this year.

Look out for Tristen Smith. A 2022 Sawtooth All-Conference honoree, Smith set impressive numbers last season as quarterback.

The gunslinger threw for 1,187 yards with a 54% completion rating and got the ball to the end zone for 19 passing touchdowns.

Emmett Palan returns as wide receiver. Palan pulled in 19 receptions for 450 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Troy Smith, all-conference honoree, led the Mushers in rushing with 604 yards with seven touchdowns, and turned around to be a force defensively, with 88 tackles, three interception and four forced fumbles.

The Mushers’ 2022 season ended in the state quarterfinals.

What was a takeaway from that finish?

“Adjusting our offense to what the defense is giving us,” Camas County coach Rusty Kramer said. “Making better adjustments in the playoffs.”

The Mushers are excited for the upcoming season’s and are prepared for battles throughout.

They understand the competition ahead.

“Starting out hard and ending hard,” Kramer said while discussing the schedule.

Camas County Mushers

Coach

: Rusty Kramer

2022 record

: 7-3 overall, 3-2 conference

Key players

: Tristen Smith, sr., quarterback; Troy Smith, sr., running back; Trevor Tews, sr., tight end/WR; Emmett Palan, sr., wide receiver/DE; Tyson Tupper, sr., running back/LB; Keivan Berg, sr., offensive line/DL

Quotable: “We have a very strong senior class, five returning starters that had all-conference honors,” Mushers’ head coach Rusty Kramer told the Times-News

. “I think we are a lot more versatile than we use to be, a little one-dimensional last year.”

Schedule (Home games in bold)

Aug. 25 — @ Rockland, 4 p.m.

Sept. 1 — vs Garden Valley, 4 p.m.

Sept. 8 — @ Butte County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 — vs Hansen, 4 p.m.

Sept. 29 — vs Hagerman (Homecoming), 4 p.m.

Oct. 6 — vs Shoshone (Senior Night), 4 p.m.

Oct. 13 — @ Castleford, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — @ Dietrich, 7 p.m.

Dietrich had an incredible 2022 campaign, remaining undefeated in conference play and battling for a state runner-up title.

Rolling into the new season, the Blue Devils graduated a handful of solid all-conference honorees, including Sawtooth’s Overall Player of the Year Cody Power.

“We got a lot of guys that we have to replace,” Dietrich head coach Brody Astle told the Times-News.

The Blue Devils bring back three starters from last year, with about four or five guys who saw consistent field time.

But don’t underestimate the players they return.

“The main key to a majority of our success, at least offensively, is (Connor) Perkins,” Astle said. “He started both ways last year and played receiver. He is a high-level athlete.”

Speed is going to be a weapon at the Blue Devils disposal who prepares to spread guys around to give Connor a chance to showcase is arm.

Astle is confident in the size and power of the team overall, providing confidence to also capitalize on the run game if needed.

One of those threats, bringing the size, is Brody Torgerson, a starter on both sides of the ball last season.

Torgerson finish the 2022 campaign with all-conference and second team all-state honors.

“He is really solid, a big football player. He’s the biggest guy we have on the team,” Astle said.

Dietrich is excited for the non-conference schedule starting off, providing enough challenges to prepare before heading into conference play, Astle said.

Astle added, “Our conference is the toughest from top to bottom.”

Dietrich Blue Devils

Coach

: Brody Astle

2022 record

: 11-1 overall, 5-0 conference

Key players

: Connor Perkins, jr., quarterback/DB; Brody Torgerson, jr. offensive line/TE/LB; Stryder Shaw, sr., wide receiver; Emmet Zimmers, sr., offensive line/TE/DL.

Quotable: “We got a lot of guys that we have to replace,” Dietrich head coach Brody Astle told the Times-News

.

Schedule: (Home games in bold)

Aug. 25 — vs Garden Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 — @ Rockland, 4 p.m.

Sept. 8 — vs Mackay, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 — @ Hagerman, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 — @ Castleford (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 — vs Hansen, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — at Shoshone, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — vs Camas County, (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

The football program continues to build in Richfield.

This season, the Tigers won’t play in the Sawtooth Conference but will embark on a full schedule of mostly varsity games with two junior varsity games mixed in.

Richfield returns eight-of-nine players from last season and anticipates showcasing some growth based off their earned experience.

Keep an eye on Jackson Trump at running back/LB. He played the last couple years and returns strong experience. Jach Fox returns as quarterback, and Kobyn Benzeval, a transfer last season, brings size to the team.

Richfield saw 16 players altogether show out this season, presenting the football program with high expectations to return to the conference next fall.

Their overall focus this season is earning underclassmen experience and keeping numbers up to get Richfield back into conference play.

Richfield Tigers

Coach: Buck Hendren

2022 record: 1-5 overall

Key players: Jace Fuchs, jr., quarterback; Jackson Truman, jr., running back/ LB, Kobyn Benzeval, sr.

Quotable: “We should be fairly competitive in the schedule that we are playing this year,” Head coach Buck Hendren told the Times-News.

Schedule: (Home games in bold)

Aug. 25 — @ Mackay, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 — @ Shoshone, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 — vs Clark County, 4 p.m.

Sept. 22 — @ North Gem, 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 — @ Hagerman JV, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 — vs Murtaugh JV, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — @ Challis, (Senior Night), 6 p.m.

Castleford must overcome a large graduating class, notably, losing Sawtooth Conference Offensive player of the Year Ethan Roland and Defensive Player of the Year Gus Wiggins.

But the Wolves regularly position themselves as a competitive team in the Sawtooth, finishing in the state semifinals during the past two seasons.

Castleford Wolves

Coach:

Brian Lowry

2022 record

: 9-2 overall, 4-1 conference

Key players

: Cache Keetch, sr., offensive linemen; Jayme Ramos, sr., safety/quarterback

Quotable: The Times-News

couldn’t reach Brian Lowry before print deadline.

Schedule: (Home games in bold)

Sept. 8 — @ Garden Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 — @ Shoshone, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 — vs Dietrich (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 — @ Hagerman, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — vs Camas County, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 — @ Hansen, 7 p.m.

Hagerman outperformed all but one nonconference opponent during the 2022 season and by impressive margins, closing out North Gem 46-0.

The story wasn’t the same during conference play. They battled but took their lumps.

Now, with a new season of growth Hagerman enters the fall with a more experienced roster, and a few other coaches around the 1A DII conference predict Hagerman to surprise people.

This season, the team emerges with a strong junior base, some sophomore starters and a few senior leaders.

“A year more experience, we will be better,” Hicks said. “We have some decent athletes.”

Wyatt Mavencamp returns as quarterback. He earned varsity experience as a freshman following an injury to Hagerman’s starting quarterback a third of the way through the season.

“He had some growing pains but did well and prepares to start as a sophomore,” Hicks said. “He is a lot more confident and a lot faster. He throws a nice ball.”

The Pirates look to Alex Johnson to fill in on the defensive line and expect him to give teams some trouble.

Hagerman prepares to run a pretty balanced offense. They aren’t expecting to surprise anyone with speed but remain confident in their abilities and comfortable moving a few players into new positions.

Hagerman Pirates

Coach

: Bill Hicks

2022 record

: 4-5 overall, 1-4 conference

Key players

: Alex Johnson, so., defensive line; Shaymus Merrill, jr., free safety; Ky Kendell, jr., wide receiver; Wyatt Hoskovec, sr., running back/DL/ LB; Wyatt Mavencamp, so., quarterback

Quotable: “If we keep our heads in the game and play our game. We will be fine,” Hagerman head coach Bill Hicks told the Times-News

.

Schedule: (Home games in bold)

Aug. 25 — @ Horseshoe Bend, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 — vs North Gem, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 — @ Rockland, 4 p.m.

Sept. 15 — vs Glenns Ferry, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 — vs Dietrich, (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 — @ Camas County 4 p.m.,

Oct. 6 — vs Castleford, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — vs Hansen, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — @ Shoshone, 7 p.m.

Shoshone continues to develop a “three-year” process model, now featuring a solid junior class.

The Indians focus on build off earned experience to generate some wins this season, and eventually create some momentum in the conference.

“We have a good base that is ready to compete and put Shoshone football back on the map,” Indians coach Michael Perry said.

Bud Cortez returns at quarterback. Perry said he has shown significant dedication and is positioned to be a great leader on and off the field.

Jordan Regalado returns on the offensive line/DL and is poised to standout.

Shoshone also features a strong up-coming freshman, Hadley Hunt.

“He (Hunt) is a big kid that knows the game of football, and physically he will do well playing linebacker and running back,” Perry said.

Shoshone took nine players to a summer camp this season something they haven’t done in the past couple seasons.

Overall, Shoshone is positioned to have more confidence in the scheme that they are running, and confidence in themselves, Perry said.

The Indians aren’t diverting from previous play styles, and still work to control the clock, centering around a run first offense, but will be more focused on finishing drives.

Shoshone Indians

Coach

: Michael Perry

2022 record

: 0-6 overall, 0-5 conference

Key players

: Bud Cortez, jr., quarterback; Jordan Regalado, jr., offensive line/DL; Kevin Juarez, jr., running back/LB

Quotable

: “We have a good base that is ready to compete and put Shoshone football back on the map,” head coach Michael Perry said.

Schedule: (Home games in bold)

Aug. 24 — vs Murtaugh JV, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 — vs Richfield, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 — @ North Gem, 4 p.m.,

Sept. 22 — vs Castleford, (Homecoming) 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 — @ Hansen, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 — @ Camas County, (Senior Night), 4 p.m.

Oct. 13 — vs Dietrich, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — vs Hagerman, 7 p.m.

Hansen is a younger team that lost some senior leadership following last season’s graduation.

The Huskies saw six seniors graduate, four of whom started over the past four seasons.

“We lost a lot of size and just leadership from last year,” Hansen coach Jim Rife said. “We’re young but we have a lot of team speed. It’s just getting the kids to buy into it.”

Hansen features a roaster of 15 player’s total including five seniors who started both ways last season.

Nic Gil, a senior, returns to establish new senior leadership, and was also named to pick up some time as quarterback.

However, Rife said the team has not determined a starting QB, possibly moving a few players around depending on how the season unfolds.

The Huskies return two Sawtooth All-Conference honorees from last year, Zach Hernandez and Paul Eiman.

Who does Hansen approach this season’s schedule?

“Every game do better than the game before,” Rife said.

Hansen Huskies

Coach

: Jim Rife

2022 record

: 3-5 overall, 2-3 conference

Key players

: Nic Gil, sr., wide receiver/DB; Zak Hernandez, so., offensive line/DL; Paul Eiman, so., tight end/LB

Schedule: (Home games in bold)

Aug. 25 — vs Watersprings, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 — @ Murtaugh, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 — vs Rimrock, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 — @ Camas County, 4 p.m.

Sept. 29 — vs Shoshone, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 — @ Dietrich, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — @ Hagerman, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — vs Castleford, 7 p.m.

