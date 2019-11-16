POCATELLO — When Lighthouse Christian’s Brandon Houser appeared, minus his shoulder pads, from the team’s locker room following a 39-16 state semifinal win over Kendrick at Holt Arena in Pocatello, his body showed the bumps and bruises of battle.
“Houser, that kid is a warrior,” said Lighthouse coach Cory Holloway, adding that his team would “run through a brick wall” for the senior.
Houser did his own version of running through brick walls Saturday to help lead his team to the Class 1A Division II championship game. He came into the matchup with 41 carries on the season. He finished the night with 20 rushes for 124 yards and three touchdowns, plus two catches for 26 yards and another score.
The strategy was different than the one the Lions have employed for much of the season. After shredding most teams through the air this year, on Saturday they ran the ball 32 times versus throwing 26 passes.
Holloway said Kendrick came out in a different defense than his team was expecting, so he changed up the offensive strategy to counter it.
“It just gave us other opportunities, so we decided to switch what we were doing and take what they gave us,” Holloway said.
Things did not start smoothly for the Lions. On the fifth play of the game, quarterback Collin Holloway did something he had only done once all season — he threw an interception.
The teams then traded punts before Lighthouse got on the board first with a safety after a bad punt snap by Kendrick rolled out of the end zone.
But it was the Tigers who scored the first touchdown of the game on a 54-yard run by Alex Sneve. After the two-point conversion, Kendrick led 8-2.
The Lions responded immediately.
Holloway hit Clay Silva for a 41-yard gain, then Houser scored on an 11-yard touchdown two plays later. He added another rushing touchdown near the end of the second quarter, then caught an 18-yard score from Holloway with 1:24 to play in the half. Just like that, Lighthouse had a 23-8 lead.
“We didn’t stop,” Houser said. “Mental toughness and conditioning is a huge part of that win we just had.”
Kendrick (8-2) struggled to convert third-downs the whole game, finishing just 1-for-13. They found little success moving the ball after their opening touchdown.
Lighthouse’s second-half scoring consisted of a Holloway field goal, an 18-yard touchdown run by Houser and a 27-yard pass from Holloway to Casper Block. Kendrick scored on its final drive of the game with reserves in on both teams to give the contest its 39-16 final.
Holloway finished 14-of-25 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Silva caught six passes for 111 yards.
The win sets up Lighthouse Christian for a rematch of last year’s state championship game against Carey next week at Holt Arena. The Sawtooth Conference will be well-represented in the title game once again.
“We love it, with both of us representing our conference,” Coach Holloway said. “Here we are again. I respect that coaching staff and I respect that team. We have a lot of history, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.
Lighthouse (10-0) handled Carey 36-0 in the third week of the season. But both teams know there will be a whole new level of intensity in the championship game with a state title on the line.
“Our team is fired up,” Houser said. “We said we wanted to go to state because we knew (Carey) would be right back there, too. We are definitely looking forward to this one.”
Next Saturday’s championship will be at noon. Carey clinched its spot with a 78-33 win over Garden Valley on Friday.
