The prep football season is warming up, and teams are making adjustments as the battle for rankings continues across the Magic Valley.

Here are five local games to watch on Friday:

Pocatello (1-0) at Twin Falls (2-0), 7 p.m.

The Bruins have been checking all the boxes in the first two weeks behind strong offense and defense.

Quarterback Austin Crum had 258 passing yards with a 68.8% completion rating in last week’s win at Idaho Falls. Wyatt Solosabal had five receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns. The Bruins won 55-15.

Now entering Week 3, Twin Falls prepares for a familiar adversary at home, Pocatello, which hasn’t lost to the Bruins since 2018.

American Falls (1-2) at Filer (0-2), 7 p.m.

Filer rolled past the Beavers last season, 28-6.

With a year of growth under the Wildcats’ belt, this game again presents them with an opportunity to build some winning momentum.

Led by sophomore quarterback Tristan Rea, Filer has shown an ability to move the ball down the field. Rea has passed for 619 yards with a 46% completion rate so far, including 407 yards in a loss against Snake River last week.

Declo (2-0) at Buhl (1-1), 7 p.m.

Buhl found its footing last week in a 39-14 win over Mountain Home, rolling up 356 total yards — including 193 through the air.

The Indians’ young quarterback, Zach Azevedo, found multiple receivers for touchdowns including Jackson Allen, Bowen Brunson and Dillon Summy.

Declo has set great pace this season, clobbering Aberdeen 55-28 last week to secure a 2-0 record.

Ririe (1-1) at Wendell (3-0), 7 p.m.

Wendell is another Magic Valley team looking to keep a winning streak alive after beating Marsing last week to go 3-0.

The Trojans racked up 247 rushing yards, led by Jesse Chavez, who carried the rock an impressive 40 times for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

Wendell has not held a four-game winning streak over the past four seasons.

Hagerman (2-0) at Rockland (0-2), 4 p.m.

Hagerman is off to an impressive undefeated start heading into Friday’s road game against a Bulldog team that made the state quarterfinals last season.

The Pirates have shown depth so far. Last week against North Gem, quarterback Wyatt Mavencamp left because of a shoulder injury but Ky Kendall stepped in and connected with Martin Gonzalez and Shaymus Merrill for touchdowns in a 46-12 victory.