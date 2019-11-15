{{featured_button_text}}

MOSCOW — Oakley found itself down against Prairie at several different points during Friday’s Class 1A Division I state semifinal, but the Hornets refused to give up.

Still, some key plays by Prairie at big moments proved too much for Oakley to overcome, and the defending state runner-up lost its chance to play for another state title. Prairie came away with the win, 50-22.

Both teams traded empty possessions to start the game, then Prairie scored a touchdown to go ahead 8-0. But Oakley marched right back down the field and scored on a touchdown pass by Chandler Jones to tie the game.

Prairie surged ahead to a 36-8 lead with 24 unanswered points. Levi Jackson stopped the scoring run with a four-yard rushing touchdown to cut the lead to 36-8, then Jones threw a touchdown to Jase Berlinguet late in the third quarter. The two-point conversion cut the lead to 36-22.

But that was as close as the Hornets would get. Jones battled an injury the rest of the night, as well as relentless Prairie pressure, and he threw two interceptions that helped the Pirates secure the game.

A Prairie interception with 5:01 left in the game led to the final score and sealed Oakley’s fate.

Prairie remained undefeated while Oakley ended the season 9-2. The Pirates’ win gave them revenge over the Hornets, a team that beat them in last year’s state semifinal game. Prairie will play for a state championship next week.

