Magic Valley prep football heats up as many teams enter conference matchups, and a few teams put their undefeated records on the line.

Here are five games to watch on Friday night:

No. 2 Lighthouse Christian (3-0) at Carey (0-2), 7 p.m.

The Lions are firing on different cylinders compared with last season, when they opened with five straight losses.

Lighthouse Christian is 3-0 after opening conference play last week with a 40-12 win over Raft River, its first win over the Trojans since the 2020 season.

While the Lions’ success has been a team effort, quarterback Justice Schrader has been a big part of it. He leads the team in total yards with 1,068 (859 passing, 209 rushing).

The Panthers, meanwhile, are also a different team from last season, much younger, returning only three starters.

No. 1 Oakley (2-1) at Raft River (1-1), 7 p.m.

The Hornets bounced back after falling to Kendrick at the Battle in Boise on Sept. 1 as they opened their conference schedule with a 76-point showing last week.

Oakley routed Murtaugh behind Kyler Robinson’s 356 passing yards with a 64.3% completion rating. He targeted Isaac Cranney and Kooper Beck, finishing with a combined total of 294 yards, as both receivers scored twice.

Raft River looks to bounce back after a 40-12 loss to Lighthouse. The Trojans are a competitive program, making the state playoffs in each of the last three seasons. They are familiar with the Hornets, too.

Oakley and Raft River battled in the state title game in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, with the Hornets winning both times.

No. 2 Declo (3-0) at Firth (1-2), 7 p.m.

Declo marches into Week 4 with an unbeaten record.

The Hornets continue to display solid athleticism on Friday nights — despite playing without a deep roster. Declo has accumulated 114 points in its first three games while holding opponents to 50.

Firth figures to be a challenge, especially on its homefield. The Cougars, the 2A state runner-up in 2022, have allowed 76 points so far, though.

Wood River (1-3) at Filer (0-3), 7 p.m.

The Wolverines and Wildcats meet in their first Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference matchup. Both teams enter the game following a loss. The two teams have split games over the past two seasons.

Canyon Ridge (3-0) at Ridgevue (0-2), 7 p.m.

The Riverhawks are the only team in the Great Basin Conference that remains without a loss.

Offensively, Canyon Ridge has amassed 110 points through three games while allowing just 41.

Ridgevue, meanwhile, will be looking to rebound on Homecoming night after a 47-6 loss to Bishop Kelly last week.

