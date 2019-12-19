The Idaho Statesman released its Class 4A All-Idaho football teams, and several players from the Magic Valley made the cut.
The team, voted on statewide by coaches, includes 49 players.
Minico senior running back Rylan Chandler earned first-team honors after leading the Spartans’ top-flight rushing attack. Chandler rushed for 1,997 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior and had at least 140 yards in 10 of the 11 games he played in in 2019.
Chandler found plenty of running lanes, thanks to his offensive line, the leader of which was Greyson Harwood. Harwood racked up 40 pancake blocks this season and signed with the University of Idaho on Wednesday.
The lone defensive player from the Great Basin Conference to be selected was Canyon Ridge’s Louie Cresto. The defensive end was a force all year long at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds. He had 10 sacks and 13 tackles for loss to help lead Canyon Ridge to the playoffs after winning just one game in 2018.
Cresto is also a key player on the Riverhawks’ basketball team.
The Great Basin was well-represented on the second-team as well. Jerome senior wide receiver Garrett Elison was named to the team. Elison was a key playmaker for the Tigers, a team that logged a historic season.
Jerome hosted its first playoff game in 23 years, and they made it count. They beat defending Class 4A champion Hillcrest 41-34, thanks in part to Elison’s five total touchdowns.
Twin Falls senior offensive lineman Dylan Quigley earned a spot on the second-team roster as well, and Burley’s Luis Gomez made it onto the list as a kicker. Also, on the second-team defense, Minico junior linebacker Dawson Osterhout joined Canyon Ridge senior defensive back River Osen.
