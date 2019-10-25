Football
Minico 34, Twin Falls 14
RUPERT — The Spartans trailed 8-7 at the half but outscored the Bruins 27-6 in the second for the win. Minico (7-2, 3-1 GBE) had 464 yards of offense (213 passing and 251 rushing) and Twin Falls (3-6, 2-2 GBW) totaled 365 yards (73 passing and 292 rushing). Twin Falls junior quarterback Nick Swensen finished 19-for-27 and 177 yards through the air and rushed 19 times for 152 yards. Senior Jarod Perry scored on runs of one and 11 yards and finished with 61 yards on 14 attempts. Junior Iradukunda Emery had five receptions for 84 yards. For the Spartans, senior Rylan Chandler did all the scoring, rushing 22 times and finishing with 253 yards. Chandler scored four touchdowns on runs of 30, 27, 19 and 51 yards.
Twin Falls ended the season 3-6 while Minico will host a playoff game next week.
Century 34, Jerome 14
POCATELLO — Century topped the Tigers for the Great Basin Ten championship and won Districts IV and V.
Dalan Thompson rushed for a touchdown and threw another to Stockton Lott in the loss for Jerome.
Jerome (6-3) will still host a playoff game next week. They will go up against Hillcrest.
Declo 58, Wendell 8
DECLO — The Hornets (5-3, 1-0) won the home Canyon Conference game over the Trojans (1-6, 0-1).
The Hornets finished the regular season with a convincing home win over the Trojans. They rushed for more than 300 yards and passed for more than 150, a balance that coach Josh Stewart said they have been trying to build all year.
“I’m just proud of our kids,” Stewart said.
Declo will head to the 2A playoffs next week, where they will likely host the first game.
Wendell senior quarterback Tristan Wert completed 9-of-23 attempts for 111 yards and one touchdown. Wert also rushed for 32 yards and scored on a two-point conversion. Senior Jakob French caught one pass for 48 yards and scored a touchdown. On the defensive side, junior Teegan Dunn had nine tackles and junior Joey Ward had 3 tackles.
Canyon Ridge 40, Wood River 18
TWIN FALLS — One year removed from a one-win season, Canyon Ridge (3-6) is headed back to the playoffs.
The win over Wood River gave the Riverhawks three conference wins and the fourth seed from Districts IV and V, and they will travel to play Bishop Kelly next week.
Wood River ended the year 1-6.
Carey 80, Murtaugh 60
MURTAUGH — The Panthers finished with a 6-1 record in the Sawtooth Conference and 7-1 overall with the win in the high scoring game with the Red Devils (4-4, 4-3). Murtaugh quarterback Ty Stanger finished with 164 yards passing after completing 4-of-6 passes. Senior Keil Setoki had one reception for 75 yards and a score. Senior Kolby McClure had two catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 143 yards on 22 carries and scored four times. Senior Kade Setoki did damage on both sides of the ball. He had 14 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns and for the defense, he finished with 10 tackles.
“Our kids played hard with a lot of Red Devil Pride,” said Murtaugh coach Todd Jensen.”We (the coaches and I) are very proud of them.”
Carey is locked in as the second seed from District IV and will play North Gem in the playoffs next week.
Pocatello 23, Burley 22
BURLEY — Burley (3-6, 0-4) scored a touchdown with 30 seconds left in the game and went for the two-point conversion but were unsuccessful in the Great Basin East loss to Pocatello (5-4, 2-2).
Pocatello clinched a playoff spot with the win.
Valley 52, Challis 0
HAZELTON — Marcus Juarez rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns, and Rawlin Godfrey passed for 141 yards and two touchdowns —one from 55 yards and one from 46 to lead the Vikings past Challis. Godfrey also rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown. Valley held Challis to minus-10 yards rushing and just three first downs.
Valley improved to 4-3 on the season and will finish off the year at Grace next week.
Buhl 20, Filer 12
BUHL — The Indians closed out the season with a win over rival Filer.
Buhl led 20-0 late in the fourth quarter, but a fumble deep in their own territory allowed Filer an opportunity to narrow the deficit in the final two minutes.
“The defense was doing a good job pitching a shutout until the fourth quarter,” Buhl coach Seth Blick said.
The Indians rushed for 196 yards as a team. Marco Oviedo had 60 yards and two touchdowns, and Drexler Jaynes had 74 yards, including a 59-yard score.
Buhl finished the season 2-6, but Blick said he saw some improvement after a winless season last year.
“The idea is that you leave the program better than you found it,” he said of his players, especially his seniors who are moving on.
Filer finished the season 1-8.
Dietrich 62, Hansen 14
HANSEN — The Dietrich Blue Devils (6-2, 5-2) won the road Sawtooth Conference game against the host Hansen Huskies (2-6, 1-6). Dietrich will head to the playoffs next week.
Other scores:
Sugar-Salem 50, Mountain Home 6
Lost Rivers 36, Raft River 16
Swimming
District IV Championships
Note: Results obtained by the Times-News Thursday incorrectly listed team scoring and attributed Century’s Coleman Sandy to Canyon Ridge. Updated results are below.
BOYS
Team scoring
1. Century, 120; 2. Jerome, 66; 2. Kimberly, 66; 4. Canyon Ridge, 58; 5. Burley, 55; 6. Minico, 47; 7. Twin Falls, 38; 8. Wood River, 33; . Declo, 16; 10. Mountain Home, 11; 11. Oakley, 8.
Event winners
200 medley relay-Century (Fouse, Kaiser, Clifford, Willey), 1:49.08; 200 freestyle-John Kaiser, Century, 1:52; 200 IM-Tylar Pittock, Jerome, 2:11.48; 50 freestyle-Coleman Sandy, Century, 23.23; 100 butterfly-Parker Case, Twin Falls, 59.31; 100 freestyle-Coleman Sandy, Century, 50.86; 500 freestyle-Tylar Pittock, Jerome, 5:15.65; 200 freestyle relay-Burley (Hale, Morgan, Neal, Rasmussen), 1:38.70; 100 backstroke-Gage Fouse, Century, 58.41; 100 breaststroke-Asher Brown, Kimberly, 1:04.43.
GIRLS
Team scoring
1. Wood River, 103; 2. Kimberly, 101; 3. Minico, 78; 4. Twin Falls, 71; 5. Century, 65; 6. Burley, 30; 7. Canyon Ridge, 26; 8. Jerome, 20; 9. Mountain Home, 14; 10. Declo, 4.
Event winners
200 medley relay-Kimberly (Lund, Larson, Johnson, Boyce), 2:04.13; 200 freestyle-Taylor Dorland, Wood River, 2:08.49; 200 IM-Addy Larson, Kimberly, 2:20.82; 50 freestyle-Kaitlyn Shelley, Century, 25.68; 100 butterfly-Olivia Hall, Canyon Ridge, 1:00.77; 100 freestyle-Taylor Dorland, Wood River, 57.54; 500 freestyle-Addy Larson, Kimberly, 5:41.91; 200 freestyle relay-Kimberly (Larson, Higbee, Lund, Johnson), 1:49.55; 100 breaststroke-Lilly Cluff, Twin Falls, 1:08.92; 100 breaststroke-Tyree Thomson, Minico, 1:09.88; 400 freestyle relay-Wood River (Dorland, Evans, Kriesien, Deal), 4:06.60.
