FRIDAY Football
Lighthouse Christian 51, Murtaugh 16
TWIN FALLS — The Lions kept their record clean with the Sawtooth Conference win over the Red Devils. Lighthouse Christian totaled 349 yards of offense (245 passing and 104 rushing). Lions junior quarterback Collin Holloway finished 14-of-22 for 183 yards with three touchdowns, completing an 18-yard and a 1-yard pass to senior Tyler Munsee and a 48-yard pass to senior Brandon Houser for scores. Holloway also scored on 32-yard interception. Junior Chance Gaskill had three rushes for 49 yards and two touchdowns. For Murtaugh, senior Keil Setoki scored on a 4-yard run and Chris Grunig added a 1-yard run. Vincente Gomez had 16 rushes for 106 yards. Lighthouse Christian (5-0, 5-0) is at Dietrich and Mur-taugh (2-3, 2-2) is at Camas County on Friday.
Century 42, Twin Falls 17
TWIN FALLS — The Diamondbacks had 485 yards of offense and the Bruins totaled 264 yards in the Century (Great Basin East) win over Twin Falls (Great Basin West). Bruins quarterback, junior Nick Swensen completed 19-of-30 attempts for 159 yards and one touchdown. Senior Jarod Perry rushed 19 times and picked up 80 yards and junior Emery Iradukunda had six receptions for 63 yards. Twin Falls (2-4, 1-1) is at Mountain Home on Friday.
Minico 27, Preston 25
RUPERT — Minico (5-1, 2-0) defeated Preston in the Great Basin East battle. No details were available. Minico (5-1, 2-0) plays Pocatello at Holt Arena and Preston (4-2, 1-1) hosts Burley on Friday.
Jerome 21, Emmett 14
EMMETT — The Tigers picked up their fourth win with the nonconference road victory over the Huskies. Jerome had two second-half touchdowns to pull away: One on an eight-yard reception by Shayler Bingham, and the other on a 42-yard run by Kyle Craig. Jerome (4-2, 2-0 GB) hosts Canyon Ridge on Friday.
Burley 30, Mountain Home 16
BURLEY — The Bobcats (Great Basin East) defeated the visiting Tigers (Great Basin West). No details were available. Mountain Home (3-3, 1-1) hosts Twin Falls and Burley (2-4, 0-2) travels to Preston on Friday.
Dietrich 52, Castleford 6
CASTLEFORD — The Blue Devils routed the host Wolves in the Sawtooth Conference game. No details were available. Dietrich (4-1, 3-1) hosts Lighthouse Christian on Friday. Castleford (1-5, 0-5) hosts Lighthouse Christian on Oct. 18.
Lost Rivers 20, Oakley 14
BUTTE COUNTY/MACKAY — A last desperation toss into the end zone with one second remaining from the Lost Rivers 25 yard line by Oakley was broken up resulting in the Hornets first loss of the season in the Snake River Conference. No details were available. Oakley (5-1, 2-1) hosts Grace on Oct. 18.
Hagerman 52, Hansen 26
HAGERMAN — The Pirates picked up their second win of the year and moved to 2-4. Hansen, which suffered its fourth straight loss, is now 1-4.
THURSDAY Volleyball
Wendell 3, Glenns Ferry 0
GLENNS FERRY — The Trojans finished with 21 kills in the 25-13, 25-11, 25-9 win over the host Pilots. Senior Stevie Torres led Wendell with eight kills and 13 digs, junior Aspen Stinemates recorded 17 digs, senior Gaby Ponce had seven aces and senior Callie Clapp had five aces.
Castleford 3, Camas County 1
Hansen 3, Dietrich 0
Preston 3, Jerome 0
Boys soccer
Bliss 2, Filer 0
FILER — Alex Cruz and Angel Gutierez had goals for Bliss.
Girls socce
r
Filer 3, Bliss 0
