Carey's Brigham Parke (12) attempts to block a punt in Thursday's football playoff game against North Gem at Carey High School. Courtesy photo.

Football

Carey 58, North Gem 6: Carey got off to a fast start in the Class 1A Division II playoffs with a home win over North Gem. The Panthers led 52-0 at half, out-gained North Gem 371-158, and had five different players score touchdowns.

Carey coach Lane Kirkland said his team corrected many of the things that gave they struggled with last week in an 80-60 win over Murtaugh, and he was glad his team came out of the game healthy.

The Panthers (8-1) could see Murtaugh again in next week’s quarterfinal. Carey will play the winner of Friday’s game between the Red Devils and Watersprings.

Dietrich 40, Rockland 0: The Blue Devils got a shutout win to begin their playoff run Thursday. Dietrich (7-2) will play at undefeated Lighthouse Christian next week in the state quarterfinal game.

