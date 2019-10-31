Football
Carey 58, North Gem 6: Carey got off to a fast start in the Class 1A Division II playoffs with a home win over North Gem. The Panthers led 52-0 at half, out-gained North Gem 371-158, and had five different players score touchdowns.
Carey coach Lane Kirkland said his team corrected many of the things that gave they struggled with last week in an 80-60 win over Murtaugh, and he was glad his team came out of the game healthy.
The Panthers (8-1) could see Murtaugh again in next week’s quarterfinal. Carey will play the winner of Friday’s game between the Red Devils and Watersprings.
Dietrich 40, Rockland 0: The Blue Devils got a shutout win to begin their playoff run Thursday. Dietrich (7-2) will play at undefeated Lighthouse Christian next week in the state quarterfinal game.
