POCATELLO — Lighthouse Christian and Carey played each other so closely in Saturday's Class 1A Division II state championship game that it took six plays of overtime to determine the winner.
The turn of events in those six plays matched the emotional highs and lows both teams experienced all day at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Lighthouse emerged with a 34-28 victory to capture their first state title since 2014 and knocked off the back-to-back defending state champions — a team that had beaten them in the same game a year before.
"I got so excited, I didn't know what to do," wide receiver Clay Silva, who caught the winning touchdown, said. "I just kind of ran."
Carey received the ball first in the extra period and had four plays to score from the 10-yard line. A Lighthouse penalty moved the ball up five yards before the first play, and with the way Panthers' running back Carson Simpson had been playing (196 yards on 35 carries for the game), it seemed a good bet that the senior would make it five yards to the end zone in four tries.
But the Lions' defense, which got gashed for much of the game, stepped up their play in the second half and had not given up a point. They stuffed Simpson's first three rushing attempts. Then Carey lined up for fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line. There was little doubt who was about to carry the ball.
Simpson took the give and drove the pile toward the goal line, but the ball popped out of his hands at the last second, and Lighthouse recovered it in the end zone. All Lighthouse needed after that was one score to win the state championship.
They wasted little time. After a running play got the ball to the six-yard line, Lighthouse went to a matchup that had worked throughout the game. Enter Silva, who had 10 catches for 177 yards, and the confident receiver knew he could make a play.
"Clay had gotten open all night, and we went with what they gave us," Lighthouse coach Cory Holloway said. "Clay said, 'I can do this.'"
Quarterback Collin Holloway took the snap, read the defense, and threw a picture-perfect timing route to Silva in the left corner of the end zone. Silva caught it, and as he put it, "just kind of ran" as his teammates stormed after him in celebration.
But the final play was just an exclamation point on what was a back-and-forth, physical game with plenty of twists and turns.
Lighthouse had shut out Carey in the third week of the season, but neither team was the same as they had been in that September game. Lighthouse had lost three starters to season-ending injuries, and Carey had regained its dominant ways.
That dominant Carey team showed up early on in Saturday's championship. They drove 80 yards and scored on a quarterback sneak by Hunter Smith to open the game and forced a three-and-out, then Simpson rushed for a 29-yard touchdown on third-and-26 to build a 14-0 lead.
But the Lions came right back. Holloway hit Silva 69-yard touchdown, then connected with Casper Block for an 11-yard score to tie the game at 14.
Carey re-took the lead on a scoring run by Brigham Parke, but Silva returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards to tie the game again.
You have free articles remaining.
The Panthers got back on top just before halftime with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Parke. They moved the ball almost at will throughout the half, and it did not look likely they would go the rest of the game without scoring again.
Still, that's exactly what happened.
"At halftime, we made a few adjustments, and I challenged my front three, my seniors, and said, 'I'm not putting new guys in. This is your job. You can choose to make a difference,'" Coach Holloway said.
"They said, 'We've got it coach.' I didn't think we were going to hold them scoreless by any means."
Lighthouse did not light up the scoreboard either, but they got one big play when they needed it. Silva took a pass from Holloway, broke a tackle, and raced 51 yards to the end zone to tie the game. A penalty on the two-point conversion pushed them back and kept them from taking the lead.
That set the stage for the goal line stand and ensuing touchdown in overtime.
Holloway passed for 280 yards, 183 of which went to Silva on 11 catches. But the junior quarterback gave major credit to Brandon Houser, a senior running back and linebacker who helped carry the team to victory over Kendrick in last week's semifinal, and who was in the thick of the scrum that kept Simpson from scoring a go-ahead touchdown in overtime.
"Number seven (Houser,), he's the player of the year," Holloway said. "He stepped up. He was just balling, because for four years he's wanted it so bad and been tossed back, and now he got it."
Coach Holloway said it meant a lot to win the state championship for three players who could not be on the field because of injury: Tyler Munsee, Kaden DeJong and Steven Tanguy.
"I don't take lightly what they gave to our program, because we're not here without those guys," Holloway said. "It's not going to change their situation, it's not going to make them better immediately, but hopefully it gives them some kind of solace to look back and say, 'That sucked, but look what we did,'"
The Lions finished the year with a perfect 11-0 record.
Meanwhile, even amidst the disappointment for Carey (10-2), coach Lane Kirkland said he was proud of how his team played, especially with how the two teams' first meeting this season went.
"It was our goal to get to this game and give it another shot against these guys," Kirkland said. "We knew we could get here. We knew we could give them all they could handle, and we did."
"Our kids are good," he added. "They know they fought and played their hardest. That's all we can walk away with, with their heads held high."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.