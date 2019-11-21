TWIN FALLS — It’s finally here: The last week of high school football and six state championship games. There will be 12 teams facing off across the six classes of schools on Friday and Saturday, all looking to take home a title.
The only two Magic Valley teams that have survived this late into the season also happen to be playing each other in Class 1A Division II. Lighthouse Christian and Carey will face off in the title game for the second straight year on Saturday, and Carey is looking to earn its third straight state championship.
Carey is in the midst of a dominant stretch of play. The Panthers have won 34 of their past 35 games, dating back three seasons. But what makes this upcoming game so fascinating is that it will take place against the only team to give them any trouble, whatsoever.
Lighthouse played Carey closely in last year’s title game before the Panthers came away with a 26-20 win. Then the Lions snapped Carey’s 26-game winning streak on Sept. 13 of this season with a convincing 36-0 win.
But a lot has changed since the third week of this season, and Saturday’s rematch has the potential to be a very competitive game.
Carey’s offense has been clicking since being shut out by Lighthouse. They have averaged 65 points per game, all of them wins, since then. Running back Carson Simpson has been running wild over the past two games, totaling 11 touchdowns on the ground. He rushed for more than 300 yards in last week’s semifinal win over Garden Valley.
With an experienced roster that has arrived at yet another championship game, Carey coach Lane Kirkland and his players know what to expect. He knows how important player health is at this stage in the season.
“We arrived at this moment with everyone healthy, which is hard to do, especially three years in a row,” Kirkland said after last Friday’s win over Garden Valley. “That’s so key when you’re making a run for the big game.”
Meanwhile, Lighthouse Christian has not been so fortunate on the injury front.
The Lions have lost two starters — Kaden DeJong and Tyler Munsee — to season-ending injuries. In eight-man football where many players play both offense and defense, their absences have left a significant mark on the team. They are also both wide receivers, so the offense has become thinner in that department.
Munsee got hurt in the quarterfinal game against Dietrich, so last week’s semifinal win over Kendrick was the first time Lighthouse was missing both of those players. The Lions came away with a 39-16 win over Kendrick by using a run-heavy attack. Brandon Houser rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.
But Lighthouse still has the potential for big plays when throwing the football. Junior quarterback Collin Holloway has weapons to work with, including 6-foot-4 wide receiver Casper Block.
Most football coaches would say that their team changes quite a bit from the beginning of the season to the end. That means that Lighthouse’s shutout win over Carey may have little or no bearing on how Saturday’s championship game turns out.
Carey and Lighthouse are two perennially-successful programs that have been in this spot before. They are also Sawtooth Conference rivals and know each other well.
“You can’t write this stuff,” Lighthouse coach Cory Holloway said after Saturday’s win over Kendrick. “We love it, both representing our conference.”
Saturday’s game will be at noon at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
The rest of the field
Here is a quick look at the rest of the state championship games happening.
5A—Coeur d’Alene vs. Rigby, 1 p.m. PST Saturday, Kibbie Dome: Rigby upset undefeated and top-ranked Rocky Mountain 31-9 in the semifinals. They will play Coeur d’Alene, a team that has not lost since Sept. 27.
4A—Kuna vs. Blackfoot, 6 p.m. Saturday, Holt Arena: These two teams are from opposite ends of the state, and both are playing very well at the moment. Kuna comes into this matchup undefeated, and Blackfoot has won its last 10 games.
3A—Homedale vs. Sugar-Salem, 3 p.m. Saturday, Holt Arena: Homedale and Sugar-Salem have been two of the top teams in Class 3A all season, and neither is likely surprised to be here. Homedale is undefeated while Sugar-Salem has only lost to Star Valley, a Wyoming team.
2A—West Side vs. McCall-Donnelly, 1 p.m. Saturday, Eagle High School: West Side’s only loss came to Class 3A Snake River by a score of 7-6 on Sept. 6. McCall-Donnelly is undefeated.
1A Division I—Lost Rivers vs. Prairie, 7 p.m. PST Friday, Kibbie Dome: Lost Rivers will play for a state championship in its first year of existence. The team was formed by a co-op between Mackay and Butte County, and it has beat every team it has played this season. Prairie is undefeated as well and beat two Magic Valley teams — Raft River and Oakley — to reach the finals.
