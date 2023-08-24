KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs are locked and loaded with a heavy returning class, looking to make an impact in the 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference.

"We got a lot of players that have played a lot of football," Kimberly head coach Joe Dille told the Times-News during the opening weeks of practice. "We are returning eight starters on both sides of the ball."

One initial standout ready to pose a threat to opposing defenses across the SCIC is returning quarterback Kade Larson, who earned earned all-SCIS honors after passing for 2,700 yards last season for a third-place ranking in Idaho 11-man football.

Not to mention, he led the Bulldogs in rushing, 663 yards with 12 touchdowns.

What excites Larson about this season?

"I'm ready to see a No. 1 by our name in everybody's power rankings," Larson told the Times-News during the first week of practice.

And Larson brings improvement.

"Kade is bigger. He put on 15 pounds. He is really trying to be that dual threat," Dille said. "A lot of teams didn’t anticipate him running as much as he did."

Dille added, "He has a good arm. He is smart, knows the offense, and can read defenses."

Quote "This year's group, they just want to play football. That’s what's fun about these guys. They are football kids." Joe Dille, Kimberly head coach

Kimberly also returns its top receivers from last season: Mason Jensen, Kasen Hammond and Parker Stringham.

Jensen finished last season with 550 receiving yards on 40 receptions, plus five touchdowns. Stringham followed with 47 receptions for 468 yards.

In the backfield, Michael Goff returns after rushing for 507 yards off 78 carries with seven touchdowns last season, despite an injury. In addition to earning all-conference honors as a running back, Goff was the SCIS Defensive MVP.

Kimberly also returners an offensive line ready to take on the challenges of the game.

"Something I'm looking forward to is the physicality up front, we have a lot of strong boys, and we have the people that can get it done," Caleb Child told the Times-News during the opening week of practice.

Defensively, Kimberly returns linebackers who are bigger, faster and stronger, and also adapt a different coverage variation in the secondary, looking more toward zone compared to being so heavy on man-to-man, Dille said.

Goff leads part of that defensive threat and prepares for the opportunity to earn another MVP title. Last season, he finished with 61 tackles, 30 solo and 31 assists.

Despite the team's heavy experience, Kimberly understands the competition within the conference.

"Football is football," Dille said. "Anybody can beat anybody on any given Friday if you aren’t prepared to play them."

But, ultimately, Dille trusts the mentality of the team.

"This year's group, they just want to play football," Dille said. "That’s what's fun about these guys. They are football kids."

The Bulldogs play an identical schedule to last season, including home matchups against Marsh Valley and Buhl — the only two teams to beat them during the 2022 regular season.

KIMBERLY BULLDOGS (3A) Coach: Joe Dille 2022 record: 7-3 overall, 3-1 conference Key players: Michael Goff, sr. linebacker/RB; Parker Stringham, sr. wide receiver/LB; Caleb Child, sr., offensive line/DL; Tennessee Owens, sr., linebacker; Kade Larson, sr., quarterback/DB; Mason Jensen, Jr., wide receiver/DB. Schedule: (Home games in bold) Aug. 25 — @ Snake River, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 — @ Jerome, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 — vs Fruitland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 — vs Marsh Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 — vs Mountain Home, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 — @ Filer, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 — @ Wood River, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — vs Buhl, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — vs Gooding, 7 p.m.

