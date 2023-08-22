JEROME — A new season, a new presence, a new outlook.

Things have changed in Jerome since we last saw the Tigers on the football field.

Rich Bishop, who returned last season to his alma mater as an assistant, has assumed the head coaching job, succeeding Sid Gambles. He’s no stranger to Magic Valley prep football after leading Kimberly to multiple state semifinal appearances over nine seasons as the Bulldogs’ top man.

Gambles leaves behind a long record in Jerome, where he had coached since 1999 in various capacities, including the past 11 seasons as the Tigers’ head coach for football.

“Any time you are taking over a program, it’s establishing a culture that can be competitive and win year in and year out.” Bishop told the Times-News during the first week of practice. “And for us, it is establishing core values.”

Which are ...

“Relentless effort, our effort is non-stop. Competitive excellence, we compete at everything we do, every drill, at our highest level,” he said. “Uncomfortable character, do things the right way, the way they are supposed to be done.”

Quote "Just have a better season; last year wasn't very good. And we are really excited to show what we can do this year ..." Adram Garcia, Jerome quarterback

With those three values, Jerome looks to implement a solid culture and build a winning attitude.

And the timing may be perfect.

The Tigers faced a disappointing finish last season, 0-9 overall and 0-5 in the Great Basin Conference. But, from those aches and pains, a new hunger burns with many players eager to step up and lead the way back to contention.

Jerome looks to senior Adram Garcia to start as quarterback. He suffered an ankle injury early last season resulting in limited field time, but he is confident and ready to pick up where he left off and carry the QB responsibilities.

“I’m a lot better this year, and I have taken care of myself. I’m really excited to show what I can do,” Garcia told the Times-News. “So, from last year, I definitely learned from my mistakes and other teammates’ mistakes. I watched a lot of film over the summer, and over the complete offseason.”

He added, “Just have a better season, last year wasn’t very good. And we are really excited to show what we can do this year and just want to get something out of that.”

Jerome graduated a strong core of athletes, losing Keenan Blair, Mark Larsen and Colby Coates.

Blair earned the Great Basin’s 2022 Sportsman of the Year honors.

“It’s tough when you lose those big guys up front, those are crucial guys,” Bishop said. “And so, you just hope the guys behind them the year before step up.”

Jerome does carry a strong returning class that looks to backfill those positions.

Bryar James steps up for Jerome. He started as center last season and looks to fill in as tackle this season.

“Kind of one of those guys that understands the whole up front, and I think he is going to be a leader for us up there,” Bishop said.

Josh Butler, a junior, is going to be stepping in and moving up to varsity. He played limited-time varsity last year, and he will get time as center, Bishop said.

Bishop added, “He is an aggressive kid that understands the game and gives you everything.”

Gabe Paiz, a senior, has been a guy stepping up as a leader for Jerome on offensive line, and also prepares to start.

“We have guys that are wanting to get it done and putting in a lot of work,” Bishop said.

Jerome plays the same schedule as last season, opening at Gooding and then traveling to Kimberly. The Tigers’ conference opener is against Twin Falls in the season’s fourth week.

JEROME TIGERS (4A) Coach: Rich Bishop 2022 record: 0-9 overall, 0-5 conference Key players: Zander Bingham, sr., wide receiver/DB; Draysin Pacheco, sr., wide receiver/DB; Abram Garcia, sr., quarterback/DB Schedule: (Home games in bold) Aug. 25 — at Gooding, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 — vs. Kimberly, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 — at Preston, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 — vs. Twin Falls, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 — at Canyon Ridge, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 — vs. Wood River (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 — vs. Minico, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — vs. Burley (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

Oct 20 — at Mountain Home, 7 p.m.

