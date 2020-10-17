Hornets beat Lions on Lighthouse turf

TWIN FALLS — In a clash of two 8-man football powerhouses, the Oakley Hornets had a chance to flex their muscles against the Lighthouse Lions, a team playing its first season in the upper 1A division.

It appears Oakley’s been in the weight room.

The Hornets were the more physical, aggressive team and pounded their way to a 50-18 victory over the Lions Friday night on the synthetic turf at Lighthouse Christian.

“We told the boys that they were going to play a really good football team that doesn’t lose very much on this field,” said Oakley head coach Brennan Jones. “We are grateful to get out of here with a win and to be healthy.”

Lighthouse, one season after winning the 1A D-II state championship, has been able to continue its tradition of playing good football and winning games. And the Lions actually got on the board first when senior Collin Holloway lofted a beauty of a pass into the end zone, allowing junior Clay Silva to run underneath it for a 35-yard touchdown.

Down 6-0 early, Oakley wasted no time orchestrating its response. The Hornets drove down the field quickly and finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run from senior Isaac Mitton. And that was the formula all night: Be physical and unleash a punishing ground attack.